Pirates pitching coach Searage aims to keep Glasnow focused

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

CHICAGO — To bounce back from his disastrous last outing, Tyler Glasnow simplified his delivery. He also had to clear his mind.

“We needed to eliminate all the cooks in the kitchen,” pitching coach Ray Searage said on Friday. “When you have too many cooks in there and you're trying to make a nice little chicken soup, all of the sudden you've got bouillabaisse and you don't know what the hell is going on.

“That's why I told him, ‘It's got to be just me and you.' This way, we can keep it simple and keep that focus.”

On Monday, Glasnow gave up five runs on four hits in 1 2⁄ 3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds. The right-hander issued five walks, including four straight in the first inning.

“The day of and the day after, you kind of move on a little bit,” Glasnow said. “As the days go on, you get into a normal routine and just kind of forget about it.”

Glasnow tried to push the sting out of his mind, but Searage made sure there was a lesson learned. The veteran coach and the rookie hunkered down with video analysis and bullpen work.

“Ray and I sat down and looked at some old stuff — good stuff,” Glasnow said. “There were some differences from when I was good and the last start, so we made some minor adjustments.”

The changes will be apparent on Saturday when Glasnow pitches against the Chicago Cubs.

This season, some pitchers around the majors — including Stephen Strasburg, Yu Darvish and Noah Syndergaard — have scrapped their windup and are working exclusively out of the stretch. Glasnow isn't going that far, but he will take a similar approach.

“It's going to be an abbreviated windup,” Searage said. “The hands are not going to go over the head. There will be an abbreviated hand pump, as opposed to a rocking (motion).”

Glasnow will come set with his hands together just above his belt, then take a small step back and raise his hands chest-high.

“Somewhere up near the letters,” Searage said. “We're still zeroing in on that.”

The hand movement is new. Before, Glasnow tried to build momentum by moving his body, but all it created was 6 feet, 8 inches of herky-jerky motion and erratic pitch control.

“This way, he's got some kind of athleticism with his delivery,” Searage said. “The other way, he was too rigid.”

With a lean build and long limbs, Glasnow still needs to establish a fluid delivery. He's not the first pitcher to endure this struggle.

“Look at Randy Johnson, Clayton Kershaw and Roy Halladay,” Searage said. “Those guys struggled when they first came up. I'm not saying he is those guys, but it is the same body type, life (on pitches), command and all that stuff. It's slowly going to come together and, before you know it, we'll have a finished product.”

Even with a tweaked delivery, Glasnow will face a huge challenge against the Cubs' stacked lineup. Searage is asking for patience.

“People have to keep in mind that the baseball fairy is not going to hit him over the top of the head and (make) this a done deal the first time,” Searage said.

Harrison back on top

Searching for a way to jolt the offense back to life, manager Clint Hurdle on Friday put Josh Harrison in the leadoff spot for the first time this season.

“We've given it (nine) games,” Hurdle said. “I don't think this specifically, the one man moving into the leadoff spot, will help us drive in runners in scoring position, but who knows? Give it a shot. He always gives us some energy, so we'll see if we can capitalize on that.”

Over his career, Harrison has a .308 batting average and a .344 on-base percentage in the No. 1 spot. This year, he made five starts batting seventh and one each in the Nos. 6 and 8 spots.

College ball at PNC Park

Penn State and West Virginia will play at 7 p.m. on May 10 at PNC Park. The game originally was set for March 22 at Medlar Field in State College, but was rained out.

Medlar Field was formerly the home of a Pirates short-season Class A affiliate and has the same dimensions as PNC Park.

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.