McCutchen's homer keys Pirates' rally over Cubs

CHICAGO — Put Andrew McCutchen in Wrigley Field, and he can play forever.

McCutchen's .315 batting average at the Friendly Confines is second-best among active big leaguers. Nobody has a higher on-base percentage there.

With the Pirates trailing the Chicago Cubs by one run in the seventh inning Saturday, McCutchen went to the plate with two outs and runners on first and second.

Cue the “Field of Dreams” theme music.

McCutchen fell behind 0-2 against Pedro Strop, but a pair of errant sliders evened the count.

Sliders have bedeviled McCutchen this season. His 29.5 percent strike rate on sliders is higher than any other pitch.

Strop threw another slider. McCutchen murdered it.

His shot into the left-field bleachers propelled the Pirates to an 8-7 comeback victory against the Cubs.

It was McCutchen's 177th career home run, which moved him ahead of Barry Bonds into fourth place on the Pirates' all-time list. Roberto Clemente is third with 240 homers.

With a 24 mph wind howling out to center field, the Pirates hit four home runs.

Two of the five hits allowed by Cubs right-hander Jake Arrieta were solo homers. Francisco Cervelli went deep in the second inning, and Starling Marte homered in the sixth.

The Pirates got two runs, including Josh Harrison's solo shot, off reliever Brian Duensing in the seventh.

Kris Bryant homered in the ninth off closer Tony Watson, who hung on for his fourth save.

The Cubs had early success against rookie Tyler Glasnow and led 6-2 after three innings.

Last Monday, Glasnow lasted just 12⁄3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds and yielded five runs on four hits and five walks.

Against the Cubs, Glasnow showed flashes of progress. Yet, there remains much work to be done.

Glasnow worked five innings and gave up six runs (four earned) on six hits. He issued two walks, both coming in the fifth, and hit a batter.

Using a revamped delivery, Glasnow got seven strikeouts. His changeup played much better than in his first outing.

Pitch efficiency remains a problem. Glasnow threw 99 pitches, only 55 of them for strikes. Of the first 11 batters Glasnow faced, three saw first-pitch strikes. Not coincidentally, all three struck out.

The stuff is there, it seems. Glasnow just needs to harness it.

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.