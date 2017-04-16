Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pirates

Cubs bullpen falters as Pirates complete sweep at Wrigley
Rob Biertempfel | Sunday, April 16, 2017, 5:36 p.m.
The Pirates' Alen Hanson scores a run as a throw pulls Cubs catcher Willson Contreras off home plate during the eighth inning Sunday, April 16, 2017, in Chicago. Andrew McCutchen drove in Hanson on a fielder's choice.

CHICAGO — Pirates starting pitcher Jameson Taillon was brilliant. The Chicago Cubs bullpen was awful.

That combination produced a 6-1 victory for the Pirates, who swept a three-game series from the Cubs at Wrigley Field for the first time since September 2014.

Called upon to protect a one-run lead in the eighth inning, Cubs reliever Koji Uehara instead caused trouble.

John Jaso walked. Adam Frazier doubled to left. Josh Bell drew a five-pitch walk to load the bases. Alen Hanson pinch-ran for Bell.

Jordy Mercer's bloop single into center field scored Jaso to make it 1-1. Hector Rondon replaced Uerhara.

Frazier was out at home on Starling Marte's grounder. Andrew McCutchen hit a bouncer to first baseman Anthony Rizzo. Hanson flew to the plate and slid around catcher Willson Contreras' leg with the go-ahead run.

The Pirates piled on four more runs. Mercer scored on a throwing error. In the eighth, Frazier hit a three-run homer.

Against three relievers, the Pirates scored six runs on three hits, four walks and one hit batter.

An unearned run gave the Cubs a 1-0 lead in the seventh.

Jason Heyward singled. Contreras hit a grounder up the middle that shortstop Mercer mishandled for an error.

Pinch-hitter Albert Almora Jr. hit a fly ball off end of the bat down the left field line. Frazier lunged for the ball, but it ticked off his glove for an RBI double.

Taillon (1-0) minimized the damage.

Javy Baez grounded out. Kyle Schwarber walked — aided by three suspect calls by umpire Joe West — to load the bases.

Kris Bryant's grounder forced Contreras at the plate. Anthony Rizzo worked a full count, but popped out to Mercer.

Taillon's curveball was electric. In one stretch, he struck out five of 10 batters — with the curve being the put-away pitch each time.

Over seven innings, Taillon gave up on run on seven hits, walked three and struck out six. The right-hander threw a career-high 108 pitches.

Cubs left-hander Jon Lester began the first inning by throwing seven straight balls. In the second, he threw eight pitches total — all strikes.

The Pirates ran themselves out of a run in the first inning. Mercer drew a leadoff walk, then was caught stealing on a strikeout-throw out double play. McCutchen followed with a triple into the right field corner, but was stranded when Freese grounded out.

There were more baserunning blunders in the seventh. Freese walked, then was picked off first base by catcher Contreras. Josh Harrison was hit by a pitch with two outs, then was caught stealing.

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.

