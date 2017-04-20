Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pirates

Scouting report for Friday, April 21: Yankees at Pirates

Tribune-Review | Thursday, April 20, 2017, 7:18 p.m.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitching coach Ray Searage works with pitcher Tyler Glasnow in the outfield at PNC Park on Tuesday, April 11, 2017, after Glasnow's first outing of the season.

Pirates gameday

vs. Yankees

7:05 p.m.

PNC Park, Pittsburgh

TV/radio: Root Sports/93.7 FM, 1480 AM, Pirates Radio NetworkProbable pitchers

Pirates

RHP

TYLER

GLASNOW

(0-1, 12.25)

Yankees

LHP

CC SABATHIA

(2-0, 1.47)

Gamecast: In his last outing, Sabathia, 36, was a 3-2 winner vs. the Cardinals. He allowed three hits and a walk and struck out six in 7.1 IP. … The Yankees had their eight-game winning streak snapped over the weekend by the White Sox. It's the first time since 2000 that New York has won eight in a row before May. … The Cubs did not attempt a steal against Glasnow on Saturday. Opponents are 13 for 13 in stolen base attempts against him this year.Next up

Saturday, 7:05 p.m.: Pirates RHP Jameson Taillon (1-0, 0.90) vs. Yankees RHP Michael Pineda (2-1, 3.44)

