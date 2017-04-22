Scouting report for Sunday, April 23: Yankees at Pirates
Pirates gameday
vs. Yankees
1:35 p.m.
PNC Park
TV/radio: Root Sports/93.7 FM, 1450 AM, 1480 AM
Probable pitchers
Pirates RHP IVAN NOVA (1-2, 2.25) vs. Yankees LHP JORDAN MONTGOMERY(1-0, 4.22)
Gamecast: In interleague play, the Yankees rank first in walks and stolen bases, second in OBP (.342), third in runs scored and sixth in home runs. … Yankees pitchers have one hit in their past 55 at-bats in interleague games since May 20, 2014. … Montgomery, 24, has made just two starts in the majors. He'll be working on five days' rest after beating the White Sox on Monday. The lefty went six innings and gave up three runs on seven hits, walked two and struck out four. Going into this season, Montgomery was ranked the Yankees' No. 13 prospect by MLBPipeline.com . …. This will be Nova's first career start vs. the Yankees, for whom he pitched from 2010 to 2016.Next up
Monday, 7:05 p.m.: Cubs LHP Brett Anderson (1-0, 4.40) vs. Pirates RHP Chad Kuhl (1-1, 2.60)