Pirates

Scouting report for Monday, April 24: Cubs at Pirates
Rob Biertempfel | Sunday, April 23, 2017, 5:21 p.m.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Chad Kuhl throws during the first inning against the Braves on Saturday, April 8, 2017, at PNC Park.

Pirates gameday

vs. Cubs

7:05 p.m.

PNC Park

TV/radio: Root Sports/93.7 FM, 1450 AM, 1480 AM

Probable pitchers

Pirates RHP CHAD KUHL (1-1, 2.60) vs. Cubs LHP BRETT ANDERSON (1-0, 4.40)

Gamecast: Kuhl is 0-2 with a 10.45 ERA in three starts (all last season) vs. the Cubs. … Over the past nine games, the Pirates' leadoff batters have gone a combined 10 for 33 with a homer, four RBIs and six runs scored. … The Pirates are 4-0-1 in their past five games vs. the Cubs, including a three-game sweep a week ago at Wrigley Field. The bad news? They went 3-6-1 vs. the Cubs last year at PNC Park. … Cubs OF Jason Heyward hit a solo homer on Friday and a three-run shot on Saturday vs. the Reds. It was the first time Heyward went deep in back-to-back games since joining the Cubs. He's hit safely in 15 of 17 games this season, including each of his past 10 starts.Next up

Tuesday, 7:05 p.m.: Cubs RHP Kyle Hendricks (1-1, 6.19) vs. Pirates RHP Gerrit Cole (1-2, 4.70)

