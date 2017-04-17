Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pirates

Nova pitches 8 strong innings, but Pirates lose to Cardinals
Rob Biertempfel | Monday, April 17, 2017, 9:30 p.m.
Pirates starter Ivan Nova pitches against the Cardinals in the first inning April 17, 2017 in St. Louis, Mo.
The Pirates' Jordy Mercer fields a groundball against the Cardinals in the first inning April 17, 2017 in St. Louis, Mo.
The Pirates' Andrew McCutchen reacts after being called out on strikes in the third inning against the Cardinals on April 17, 2017, in St. Louis.

ST. LOUIS — Somebody please buy Ivan Nova a run. And while you're at it, get Josh Harrison more body armor, too.

The Pirates' most consistent offensive weapon Monday was Harrison getting hit by pitches. He was plunked in the second and fourth innings by St. Louis Cardinals right-hander Lance Lynn.

Harrison was HBP in four plate appearances, a streak that began the day before in Chicago. He's been nicked six times already this year, one more than all of last season.

It's the most HBP by a Pirate in April since 1998, when Jason Kendall was hit seven times.

Harrison sacrificed his body, and Nova pitched eight solid innings, but the punchless Pirates still lost, 2-1, against the Cardinals.

The bulk of the Pirates' scoring in their weekend sweep of the Chicago Cubs was done against the bullpen. On Friday, they had one run on four hits through five innings and won, 4-2. On Sunday, they were blanked for the first seven innings and won, 6-1.

This time, there was no late-inning magic. Lynn (1-1) worked seven innings and gave up just three hits. He struck out five and walked one.

Nova was almost as good.

Nova (1-2) needed just 78 pitches, including a whopping 56 strikes, to navigate eight innings. He retired the side in the sixth on four pitches.

The Cardinals got five hits and struck out three times.

The difference was Lynn made no mistakes and Nova made one.

Kolten Wong led off the third inning by driving Nova's first pitch — a 92 mph four-seamer over the plate at the bottom of the zone — deep into the Cardinals' bullpen. Right fielder Andrew McCutchen gave chase for a couple of steps, then turned around.

Death, taxes … and Wong. In 48 games against the Pirates, he's batted .280 with seven home runs. Against everyone else, Wong is a .242 hitter with 21 homers in 1,218 at-bats.

With one out in the seventh, Randal Grichuck singled, then stole second and went to third base on Cervelli's errant throw. Jose Martinez — a late addition to the Cardinals' lineup when Matt Carpenter was scratched with a sore finger — lined an RBI single into center field.

A first-inning single extended McCutchen's hitting streak to eight games. In that span, he's gone 10 for 32 (.313), including a double, a triple and two homers.

The Pirates didn't get another hit off Lynn until the fourth, when Francisco Cervelli doubled with two outs.

Josh Bell got a two-out single in the sixth.

Bell singled again in the ninth off closer Seung Hwan Oh. Bell scored when pinch-hitter Gregory Polanco, who had been out since Friday due to a sore groin, doubled to center.

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.

