McCutchen regains swagger in Pirates loss to Cardinals

ST. LOUIS — Although the Pirates came up 2-1 losers Tuesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, they found something they've been lacking all season.

Andrew McCutchen got his swagger back.

McCutchen went 2 for 4, including a double, to extend his hitting streak to nine games. He also played with flair in the outfield, like a version of his younger self.

After spending the first 13 games of the season in right field, McCutchen recouped his old position in center. The move was necessary after Starling Marte was suspended 80 games for using a performance-enhancing drug.

The Cardinals tested the “new” center fielder often early in the game. McCutchen ran hard to his right and hauled in Jose Martinez's fly ball in the second inning. In the third, Mike Leake's fly sent McCutchen sprinting back to the wall.

After he made the catch and threw the ball back to the infield, McCutchen pumped his fist and shouted, “That's my spot!”

The Cardinals took a 1-0 lead in the first against right-hander Chad Kuhl (1-1). Dexter Fowler tripled off the wall in right-center — right fielder Adam Frazier kicked the ball, but it made no difference as Fowler was thinking triple all the way.

Stephen Piscotty hit a slow roller to the right side. First baseman Josh Bell's throw to the plate was high and too late to prevent Fowler from scoring.

Martinez began the fifth with a single up the middle. Greg Garcia lined a double to the gap in right-center to score Martinez. McCutchen picked up an outfield assist when Garcia was thrown out trying to stretch it into a triple.

Leake checked the Pirates to three hits over the first five innings. Frazier led off the sixth with an infield single.

With one out, McCutchen pulled a double down the line, just beyond the reach of third baseman Garcia. Gregory Polanco's ground out scored Frazier to make it 2-1.

The Pirates threatened in the seventh. With one out, Bell and Jordy Mercer hit back-to-back singles. Lefty Brett Cecil replaced Leake and got pinch-hitter Jose Osuna — in his first at-bat in the big leagues — to roll into a double play.

Notes: Osuna took Marte's spot on the active roster. To replace Osuna at Triple-A Indianapolis, Joey Terdoslavich was promoted from extended spring training. … Marte leads the majors with three outfield assists. His 40 assists since the start of the 2014 season are tied with Yoenis Cespedes for the most in the big leagues.

