Fowler's homers enough for Cards to hold off Pirates

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

ST. LOUIS — Dexter Fowler hit a pair of home runs off right-hander Gerrit Cole on Wednesday to power the St. Louis Cardinals to a 2-1 victory over the Pirates.

The sweep gave the Cardinals seven straight wins against the Pirates dating to last season.

With one out in the third inning, Fowler hit his first homer of the season into the Cardinals' bullpen. In the fifth, he launched a first-pitch fastball down the right-field line.

It was Fowler's fourth career multi-homer game and his first since June 2, 2013 — enough to warrant a curtain call for the crowd at Busch Stadium.

Cole (1-2) worked six innings and gave up six hits, walked two and struck out eight.

The Pirates' first hit off right-hander Michael Wacha was Josh Bell's 410-foot solo homer in the fourth inning.

Bell went into the game with a .200 batting average and almost as many strikeouts (six) as hits (eight). He had one RBI and a .273 on-base percentage.

Pitchers who last year attacked Bell all over the zone are hammering him with inside fastballs.

“The league has punched back,” manager Clint Hurdle said. “He's been more aggressive, and sometimes it's been unbridled. That's just trying to figure some things out.”

Wacha began the at-bat with two balls, the first down and in and the second up and in. After taking an inside fastball for a strike, Bell blasted another fastball that was in the lower half and in the middle of the zone.

In the eighth, a pair of fielding errors helped the Pirates load the bases with two outs against reliever Kevin Siegrist. Gregory Polanco hit a sharp liner that was speared by first baseman Matt Carpenter. Carpenter popped to his feet and beat Polanco to the bag for the third out.

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.