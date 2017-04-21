Glasnow exits an out too early in Pirates' win

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

An error by a first baseman playing right field allowed the first run of the evening charged to Pirates pitcher Tyler Glasnow.

An error by a second basemen standing in right field yielded the next two and cost Glasnow his first major-league victory.

Josh Harrison's error robbed the lanky, precocious righthander from a gratifying walk off the mound and into the dugout, but it didn't diminish the positive feelings Glasnow and his team can take away from his outing.

And, thanks to the Pirates' bullpen, it didn't prevent them from winning, either.

Jordy Mercer and Josh Bell homered early, and the Pirates opened a homestand with a 6-3 win over the New York Yankees on Friday.

Glasnow left the game with a lead but was not eligible to earn the win because his outing was an out shy of the requisite five innings. He had three chances to get the elusive 15th out while holding a three-run lead before eclipsing 100 pitches — the likely line of demarcation used by manager Clint Hurdle to lift him.

When Glasnow struck out Starlin Castro swinging with a curveball on his 86th pitch, he had retired seven of his previous eight he faced with three strikeouts. But consecutive singles by Jacoby Ellsbury and Aaron Judge followed, and pitching coach Ray Searage came out for a pep talk.

Glasnow got a groundball from Aaron Bird that went toward second baseman Josh Harrison, who was playing in shallow right because of a shift. The ball went between Harrison's legs.

Both runners on base scored, the Yankees cut the Pirates' lead to 4-3 and Glasnow was ineligible for the win.

Juan Nicasio (1-2) ended the inning by striking out Austin Romine. He pitched a perfect sixth, and Felipe Rivero, Daniel Hudson and Tony Watson closed out the game with the lone New York threat coming in the eighth. It was thwarted when Hudson struck out pinch-hitter Matt Holliday with two on to end the inning.

Watson retired the first two batters of the ninth, but things got interesting after a bunt single by Castro and a single to left by Ellsbury. But Bird grounded weakly into a fielder's choice to end it, earning Watson his fifth save.

The story of the night from the longterm perspective for the Pirates was more quality work from Glasnow, who has rebounded from an awful regular-season debut and a rough first inning in his second start of the season.

Glasnow was charged with nine runs this season before he'd recorded his eighth out. Since the Cubs took a 4-0 lead six batters into the April 15 game at Wrigley Field, he's pitched 9 1⁄ 3 innings allowing three earned runs on nine hits and four walks with 11 strikeouts.

That's still not ideal in terms of baserunners, but it's good enough for the Pirates to be pleased with his progress.

Friday, Glasnow averaged 94.1 mph on his fastball, at times topping out above 96.

Although two walks in 4 2⁄ 3 innings is acceptable, Glasnow's control still wasn't great as just 65 of 102 pitches were strikes.

Offensively, the Pirates on Friday doubled the run output they'd produced in being swept over three games earlier this week in St. Louis.

Leading off facing a lefthander in CC Sabathia — a practice manager Clint Hurdle has made customary — Mercer hit a lead-off home run for the second time in his career. Bell hit his second homer of the season the following inning, three pitches after Jose Osuna tripled for his first major-league hit.

David Freese had RBI singles in the first and seventh innings.

Each team had two unearned runs during a game that featured four errors – three by the Pirates.

After six-plus minor league seasons as mostly a first baseman, Osuna was in right field when he made his first career start in the majors. He went 1 for 2 with a walk.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.