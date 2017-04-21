Pirates notebook: Bell staying at 1st base with Osuna in lineup

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Jose Osuna played more than twice as many minor-league games at first base than in the outfield.

A natural outfielder, Josh Bell didn't play first base in a professional game until two years ago — his fourth minor league season.

With both in the majors and in the starting lineup together Friday, Bell was at first base and Osuna in right field.

So, Clint Hurdle, what gives?

“My question back to you is, ‘Why would you take a man who's played no outfield all through spring training and now flip him make in the major leagues into the outfield — even though he's played it before?' ” Hurdle said.

“Our focus is (Bell) at first base right now. Are there opportunities for Osuna to pick up some innings at first? Yeah, if something would happen to Bell, then we've got another first baseman.”

With a organizational outfield depth and the Pirates searching for a first baseman, the 6-foot-4 Bell was moved there in 2015. He spent most of the last two years there.

Osuna said Friday that he still considers first base his “natural” position, but he's getting increasingly more time in the outfield.

“I'm ready to play each position, so I just have to wait for my opportunity and work to take advantage of it,” Osuna said before his first major league start.

The Pirates began the season with only three true outfielders on the active roster. The plan was for utility players such as Adam Frazier and Josh Harrison to get spot starts in the outfield.

That, of course, changed Tuesday when Starling Marte was suspended by MLB for 80 games.

Hurdle reiterated Friday that the plan for everyday action in right field is, in effect, no plan.

“We haven't given the job to anybody, and we haven't played long enough for anybody to have earned it,” Hurdle said.

“Keep watching the games and we will see where it goes.”

What a trip

Osuna's first major-league hit came when he tripled to right-center to lead off the second.

After hitting .407 (22-for-54) with a team-leading five homers and a 1.252 OPS in spring training, Osuna was hitless in two pinch-hit at-bats after his promotion Tuesday.

“Unbelievable feeling,” the 24-year-old Osuna said of making it to the majors. “Like, I told my family, ‘I don't know if I'm playing because this is just an unbelievable experience.' You live that just one time in your life.”

Though Osuna hadn't played in PNC Park's unique right field before, he already earned the confidence of the area's former full-time steward, Gregory Polanco.

“I think we're OK. We bring Osuna up. Osuna is a pretty good player, a pretty good hitter,” said Polanco, the starting left fielder. “(Playing off the Clemente Wall) is going to be a little difficult, but he's pretty good in right field. In the minor leagues, I've seen him in right field, and he played good.”

Osuna was charged with an error on his first career chance in right field when he misplayed a rolling ball on a double, allowing a runner to score.

Tributes for Rooney

The Pirates honored late Steelers chairman Dan Rooney with a video tribute and a moment of silence before first pitch Friday.

The organization also marked the PNC Park turf in remembrance of Rooney in two places.

Behind home plate, “Daniel M. Rooney 1932-2017” was painted in gold. And on the back of the pitcher's mound and mostly visible to the television audience, a Steelers logo with “DMR” in lieu of the word “Steelers” was painted.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.