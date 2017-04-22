Yankees storm past mistake-plagued Pirates

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The New York Yankees used a pair of five-run innings Saturday to crush the Pirates, 11-5.

In the sixth, the Yankees sent 10 batters to the plate and chased right-hander Jameson Taillon. In the eighth, they took advantage of two errors and the Pirates' worn-down bullpen.

Rivero is normally a setup man, but he was in his second inning of relief in the eighth with the game tied at 5-5. With two outs, second baseman Josh Harrison booted Austin Romine's grounder.

Ronald Torreyes singled. Pinch hitter Chris Carter, who last year led the National League with 41 home runs, whacked a three-run shot into the Pirates' bullpen.

Jacoby Ellsbury hit a routine fly ball to left-center field. Andrew McCutchen called off Gregory Polanco, but the ball whizzed over McCutchen's glove for a three-base error.

Rivero finally was relieved by Antonio Bastardo. Rivero has pitched in 12 of 17 games, tops on the team. Over the past three days, including the off day Thursday, he has thrown 64 pitches.

Bastardo yielded back-to-back doubles, which boosted the Yankees to a five-run lead.

In the ninth, Aaron Judge hit a 457-foot solo homer off Bastardo. In 51⁄3 innings, Bastardo has served up four home runs — one more than he allowed last season.

Solo home runs by McCutchen and Freese helped the Pirates build a 3-0 lead.

Yankees right-hander Michael Pineda is most dangerous when his slider is clicking. It has tricky 12-6 movement and usually generates a lot of ground balls.

McCutchen has had trouble connecting on sliders this season. So it was an easy call for Pineda to throw one with two outs and nobody on in the bottom of the first.

McCutchen mashed it 410 feet for a solo homer.

In the fourth, Freese hit a fastball over the wall in right-center field. Freese has reached base in 15 of his 16 games this season.

With two outs in the fifth, Romine checked his swing on a 1-2 curveball. Romine took a step toward the dugout, assuming he had struck out, but umpire Jim Wolf called it a ball.

Three pitches later, Romine lashed a one-hop single past shortstop Jordy Mercer into left field. It was the first hit off Taillon.

In the bottom of the fifth, Taillon delivered a one-out single — the first hit by a Pirates pitcher this season. Adam Frazier singled and Josh Bell walked.

McCutchen flew out to deep right field which scored Taillon to make it 3-0.

In the top of the sixth. Ellsbury singled and Aaron Hicks walked on five pitches. All of the sudden, Taillon didn't seem as sharp.

With one out, Taillon tried to come in tight with a two-seamer to Starlin Castro. But the ball didn't get inside enough, and Castro whacked it into the left-field bleachers for a game-tying homer.

udge lined a double over the head of center fielder McCutchen. Juan Nicasio nicked Greg Bird with a pitch. Romine singled to load the bases.

Torreyes hit a looper to right. John Jaso got a late break on the ball and realized too late that it was going to drop in front of him.

The ball rolled a few feet behind Jaso. By the time he recovered, Judge and Bird had scored to put the Yankees up, 5-3.

The Pirates tied it in the bottom of the sixth. With two outs, Francisco Cervelli doubled. Mercer dropped an RBI single into left. Pinch hitter Jose Osuna was hit by a pitch. Frazier drove in Mercer with a single.

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.