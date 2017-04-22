Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pirates

Pirates notebook: Hurdle seeks low-leverage moment for Bastardo's return
Rob Biertempfel | Saturday, April 22, 2017, 4:45 p.m.

Updated 37 minutes ago

Manager Clint Hurdle is searching for the right situation to end Antonio Bastardo's exile.

Bastardo has not pitched in a game since April 12, when he gave up four runs on two hits in two-thirds of an inning against the Cincinnati Reds. Over four innings, Bastardo has served up eight hits, including three home runs, and five walks — creating an unsightly 20.25 ERA and 3.25 WHIP.

“Obviously, the frequency (of homers) is alarming because it's something we haven't seen,” Hurdle said.

Pitching coach Ray Searage has been working — through video study, in bullpen sessions and on flat ground — to tweak Bastardo's delivery and release point.

“He's got to pitch here,” Searage said, pointing toward his stomach. “He can go down (in the zone) to get ahead, but then he gets people out here. He's been doing the opposite. He just got away from being himself.”

A few days ago in St. Louis, Bastardo had an extended bullpen session and showed some signs of progress. Hurdle has been waiting for the right situation — a low-leverage inning — to put Bastardo back on the mound.

“With the games being the way they've been, he hasn't been an option,” Hurdle said. “There may come a time when it's not the perfect opportunity. It's been long enough now for me, to the point where I'm getting uncomfortable. He's worked extremely hard. He's ready. We're looking for an opportunity. The game will present one.”

The Pirates knew when they reacquired Bastardo last August that the left-hander has had a tendency to pitch up in the zone.

“I have no problem with that,” Hurdle said. “More often than not, when he tries to pitch down in the zone is when these mistakes have come. We've continued to remind him of the fact that based on spin rate, he's a guy who pitches better up in the zone. We continue to reinforce his strengths to him.”

New digits for Osuna

Jose Osuna changed his uniform number from 64 (which he wore during spring training and in the first three games of his career) to 36.

“I used that number when I was young,” Osuna said. “I (asked for it) before, but they just gave it to me today.”

Osuna laughed when someone suggested he needed to collect his first hit before the Pirates would honor his request. Osuna reached that milestone Friday when he tripled off CC Sabathia.

“I know this number (36) has a lot of hits in it, I think,” Osuna said.

Watson ties Giusti

When he notched his fifth save Friday, it was closer Tony Watson's 410 appearance, which tied him with right-hander Dave Giusti for seventh place on the Pirates' all-time list. Among left-handers, Watson ranks second behind Wilbur Cooper (469 outings). The overall leader is Elroy Face (802 outings).

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.

