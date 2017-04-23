Ex-Yankee Nova shuts down former team to pace Pirates

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Ivan Nova's top strikeout games in 15 starts since joining the Pirates last August:

Right-hander Ivan Nova dominated his former team Sunday, as the Pirates beat the New York Yankees, 2-1.

It was Nova's first start against the Yankees, who traded him to the Pirates in August. He went 53-39 with a 4.41 ERA over seven seasons in New York.

Nova struck out four of the first five batters. He wound up with seven strikeouts, his second-highest total in 15 starts with the Pirates.

Over seven innings, Nova (2-2) gave up one run and four hits and walked one. The walk was a rarity — it was Nova's first of the season and just his fourth with the Pirates — and was even more strange because it came with pitcher Jordan Montgomery at the plate.

In the first inning, the Pirates had the bases loaded with their Nos. 4, 5 and 6 batters coming up. They scored just one run off Montgomery (1-1), a rookie left-hander.

Jordy Mercer drew a leadoff walk. Josh Harrison and Andrew McCutchen singled.

After Gregory Polanco struck out, David Freese flew out to deep center field. Mercer scored and Harrison went to third. Jose Osuna popped out.

Chris Stewart hit his first career triple with one out in the second inning. The ball bounced to the wall near the North Side Notch in left-center field and Stewart, who had surgery on his knee last September, made it to third base standing up.

In the third, McCutchen walked and scored on Polanco's double.

Jacoby Ellsbury's homer in the seventh pulled the Yankees within 2-1.

The Pirates again loaded the bases with none out in the seventh but reliever Bryan Mitchell shut them down.

John Jaso walked and went to third on Stewart's single. Josh Bell, pinch-hitting for Nova, walked.

Mercer flew out to shallow left. Harrison lined out to short. McCutchen struck out.

In the eighth, the Yankees had runners at the corners with two outs against Daniel Hudson. Castro fouled off five pitches in a nine-pitch at-bat but went down swinging at a 95 mph fastball.

Closer Tony Watson endured some turbulence en route to his sixth save.

Aaron Judge lined a one-out single. Matt Holliday fell behind 0-2, then worked a walk. Ronald Torreyes' grounder was booted by second baseman Harrison, which loaded the bases.

Aaron Hicks went down swinging at a high fastball. Pete Kozma grounded out.

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.