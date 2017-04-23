Pirates notebook: Bastardo perplexed by poor performance this season

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Antonio Bastardo is self-conscious of his poor performance this season. He also is perplexed by it.

In five outings, Bastardo has an 18.56 ERA and a 3.19 WHIP. He's allowed 12 hits, including four home runs, in 5 1⁄ 3 innings.

“I go out there and pitch, and it's embarrassing,” Bastardo said Sunday.

Bastardo said he feels healthy. The athletic training staff has not uncovered any injury.

“It's really strange because I've never felt this with my body and my arm before,” Bastardo said. “It's hard to describe exactly what's going on. It's not pain. It's not sore. When I go to release the ball, I get to one point, and I don't feel like my arm is reaching out the way it should be reaching out. I'm not getting full extension.”

General manager Neal Huntington noted Bastardo's fastball lacks its usual explosiveness. The pitch also is cutting a bit, which is odd for someone who doesn't throw a cutter.

“My arm is not responding well,” Bastardo said. “My (velocity) is down, and the ball has no life.”

A drop in fastball velocity sometimes indicates an injury. Bastardo's fastball is averaging 90.6 mph, down from 91.5 mph last year.

However, that dip simply could be the result of age. Bastardo, 31, averaged 92.7 mph two years ago.

“If I was hurt, I could take care of this,” Bastardo said. “But it's not that. It's something else. I don't feel the power in my hands or the strength in my arm. It's driving me crazy.”

Pitching coach Ray Searage and bullpen coach Euclides Rojas are working to adjust Bastardo's release point. They also are working on what Huntington gently described as “adjustments in his nonpitching program.”

In other words, they're trying to get Bastardo more exercise off the mound.

“My body is not in the best shape,” Bastardo admitted. “But I'm not overweight. I'm exactly where I want to be and where I need to be. If I can maintain 202 or 204 (pounds), it's perfect.”

Bastardo pitched only on the side for nine days until he worked 1 1⁄ 3 innings Friday against the New York Yankees. Management doesn't expect to put him on the disabled list, but it could be a while before he gets in other game.

“He hasn't had to be shut down,” manager Clint Hurdle said. “We'll have to wait and see and look for the next opportunity to get him out there.”

Wanted: outfielder

Starling Marte's 80-game suspension for PED use has left the Pirates devoid of a bona fide third outfielder. Right field has become a revolving door: John Jaso and Jose Osuna have started two games apiece, and Adam Frazier has started there once.

“If we felt that we were best served by having someone with ‘outfielder' next to (his) name on our roster, we would certainly do that,” Huntington said. “We like the group we have. We're looking for external options. If we felt there was something better internally at this point in time, we'd make that move.”

Osuna was called up instead of top prospect Austin Meadows, who is batting .196 at Triple-A Indianapolis.

“We love Austin Meadows,” Huntington said. “Austin Meadows is not the answer right now. Our hope is to have him ready to be an answer for us at some point this season.”

One external option the Pirates have considered is Kirk Nieuwenhuis, whom the Milwaukee Brewers designated for assignment Friday.

However, Nieuwenhuis' offensive inadequacies (.220 average, .694 OPS) would make him a poor fit with the Pirates. Over six seasons in the majors, Nieuwenhuis, 29, has compiled an overall 3.2 wins above replacement — a 3.3 defensive WAR and a minus-7.4 batting WAR.

Marte will work out

Management and Marte are mapping out where he will train while he serves his suspension. Marte is allowed to work out at Pirate City in Bradenton, Fla., or the team's academy in El Toro, Dominican Republic, which is not far from his offseason home.

Huntington prefers that Marte goes to Pirate City, where he can participate in extended spring training games.

“It's in all of our best interests to have him down in Bradenton,” Huntington said. “We like our staff in the Dominican Republic, but they may not be as equipped to handle a major league player as the multiple staff members we have in Bradenton. We love our Dominican facility, it's fantastic, but it's not quite the level, in terms of resources and staff and facilities, as what we have in Bradenton.”

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.