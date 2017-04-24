Pirates notebook: McCutchen relishes center-field responsibilites

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Starling Marte's 80-game suspension for using PEDs enabled Andrew McCutchen to move back to center field. It also created a revolving door in right field.

Over the past six games, Jose Osuna (three games), John Jaso (two) and Adam Frazier started in right. Only Osuna has significant experience (109 minor league games) at the position.

Playing alongside a newbie means there's more responsibility for McCutchen to make plays. Yet, he doesn't see it as added pressure.

“Look at my track record in center field, the guys I've had to play with in the corners,” McCutchen said. “I had Craig Monroe in right field. I had Ryan Church. I had Ryan Doumit. So, for me, this is not difficult. I've already dealt with guys who are not right fielders out there.”

The Doumit Experiment lasted 18 games in 2010. A converted catcher, he made three errors in 42 chances in right field. Monroe was 34 years old, and Church was 31. Neither had much speed or range.

“Back then, I knew I'd have to cover more ground, and every ball in the gap was my ball,” McCutchen said. “They didn't run balls down. Nothing against those guys, but (they were) older guys in the outfield.”

It will take time for McCutchen to learn the abilities — and limits — of his new right-field mates.

“It's knowing what you've got out there and getting to know their range,” McCutchen said. “With the advancement of (Statcast) numbers, it makes it easier because they pretty much position us in the spot where we need to be.”

Manager Clint Hurdle picks each day's right fielder based on defensive matchups, pitcher matchups, who's hitting well and who isn't.

“I think a manager always likes to have eight guys who he feels comfortable with,” general manager Neal Huntington said. “The reality is, we've got different options with different strengths and different attributes. If one of these guys steps up and takes its and owns the position, that's great. Otherwise, we'll mix and match and put out the best lineup that Clint feels is available that day.”

It's his spot (for now)

Cameras caught McCutchen shouting, “This is my spot!” after he made fine running catches during his first game back in center field. Huntington, who approved the decision to reconfigure the outfield last winter, said he is “supportive” of McCutchen's emotional display.

“We moved him (to right) because we felt like we had a guy who's going to make our outfield better, not because we didn't think Andrew can play center,” Huntington said. “We believe Marte is our best center fielder and Andrew is our best right fielder, given that construct. We believe Andrew can play a good center field and support him. He plays with energy. He's playing with passion, and that's a great thing.”

Whither Hanson?

Infielder Alen Hanson is still trying to carve out his niche. He has appeared in just nine of the first 18 games, including one start.

Hurdle said Hanson is not an option as a late-game defensive replacement.

“One of the challenges he's had in his minor league career was dependability in the infield,” Hurdle said. “He's worked very hard to get better. I believe he'll be a guy you see get some reps in the infield as we move into May.”

Although Hanson played mostly shortstop early in his minor league career, that's no longer where the Pirates see him.

“If I had to seed him defensively, it would be second base, then third base, then shortstop,” Hurdle said.

Hanson played the corner outfield spots a bit during spring training, but is not ready for extended action there in the majors.

“I think you got to see both worlds out there in spring training,” Hurdle said. “You got to see a strong arm and you saw there sometimes was confusion on where to go. He's working hard every day in the outfield and infield. I'm looking for that opportunity to get him more involved in our whole game plan.”

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.