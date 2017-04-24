Scouting report for Tuesday, April 25: Cubs at Pirates
Updated 31 minutes ago
Pirates gameday
vs. Cubs
7:05 p.m.
PNC Park
TV/radio: Root Sports/ 93.7 FM, 1480 AM, Pirates Radio Network
Probable pitchers
Pirates RHP Gerrit Cole(1-2, 4.70) vs. Cubs RHP Kyle Hendricks (1-1, 6.19)
Gamecast: In his last outing Wednesday, Hendricks gave up four runs, including two homers, in five innings vs. the Brewers. The Cubs won the game on Addison Russell's two-out, walk-off homer. … Coming into this series, the Cubs had scored 15 runs in the ninth inning. It was the most of any National League club and third-most in baseball behind the Indians (21) and the Angels (18). The Cubs' .302 average (19 for 63) in the ninth inning is second in the NL behind the Marlins (.323). … Hendricks is battling mechanical problems. His fastball velocity is 86.2 mph, down 3.5 mph from last year, and there's not enough separation from his 79.6 mph changeup.
Next up
Wednesday, 7:05 p.m.: Pirates RHP Tyler Glasnow (0-1, 7.94) vs. Cubs LHP Jon Lester (0-0, 2.66)