Pirates

Scouting report for Tuesday, April 25: Cubs at Pirates
Rob Biertempfel | Monday, April 24, 2017, 7:24 p.m.
Getty Images
Cubs pitcher Kyle Hendricks delivers against the Brewers on April 19, 2017 in Chicago.

Pirates gameday

vs. Cubs

7:05 p.m.

PNC Park

TV/radio: Root Sports/ 93.7 FM, 1480 AM, Pirates Radio Network

Probable pitchers

Pirates RHP Gerrit Cole(1-2, 4.70) vs. Cubs RHP Kyle Hendricks (1-1, 6.19)

Gamecast: In his last outing Wednesday, Hendricks gave up four runs, including two homers, in five innings vs. the Brewers. The Cubs won the game on Addison Russell's two-out, walk-off homer. … Coming into this series, the Cubs had scored 15 runs in the ninth inning. It was the most of any National League club and third-most in baseball behind the Indians (21) and the Angels (18). The Cubs' .302 average (19 for 63) in the ninth inning is second in the NL behind the Marlins (.323). … Hendricks is battling mechanical problems. His fastball velocity is 86.2 mph, down 3.5 mph from last year, and there's not enough separation from his 79.6 mph changeup.

Next up

Wednesday, 7:05 p.m.: Pirates RHP Tyler Glasnow (0-1, 7.94) vs. Cubs LHP Jon Lester (0-0, 2.66)

