Pirates

Scouting report for Wednesday, April 26: Cubs at Pirates
Rob Biertempfel | Tuesday, April 25, 2017, 6:33 p.m.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Tyler Glasnow throws during the first inning against the Yankees Friday, April 21, 2017, at PNC Park.



Pirates Gameday

vs. Cubs

7:05 p.m.

PNC Park, Pittsburgh

TV/radio: Root Sports/93.7FM, 1480 AM, Pirates Radio Network

Probable pitchers

Pirates

RHP

Tyler

Glasnow

(0-1, 7.94)

Cubs

LHP

Jon

Lester

(0-0, 2.66)

Gamecast: Going into Tuesday's game, the Cubs scored four or more runs in an inning nine times this season. No other team in the majors has splurged as often. … In their first 11 wins, the Cubs hit .289 with an .870 OPS and averaged 7.4 runs. In their first eight losses, the Cubs batted .221 with a .614 OPS and averaged 2.8 runs. … Lester tossed seven scoreless innings vs. the Pirates on April 16 at Wrigley Field, but wound up with a no-decision. Over his first three starts, Lester allowed a total of two runs on 14 hits. In his last outing Friday vs. the Reda, he yielded five runs on nine hits.

Next up

Friday, 7:10 p.m.: Pirates RHP Jameson Taillon (1-0, 2.13) vs. Marlins RHP Dan Straily (1-1, 3.92)

