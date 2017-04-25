Scouting report for Wednesday, April 26: Cubs at Pirates
Updated 2 minutes ago
Pirates Gameday
vs. Cubs
7:05 p.m.
PNC Park, Pittsburgh
TV/radio: Root Sports/93.7FM, 1480 AM, Pirates Radio Network
Probable pitchers
Pirates
RHP
Tyler
Glasnow
(0-1, 7.94)
Cubs
LHP
Jon
Lester
(0-0, 2.66)
Gamecast: Going into Tuesday's game, the Cubs scored four or more runs in an inning nine times this season. No other team in the majors has splurged as often. … In their first 11 wins, the Cubs hit .289 with an .870 OPS and averaged 7.4 runs. In their first eight losses, the Cubs batted .221 with a .614 OPS and averaged 2.8 runs. … Lester tossed seven scoreless innings vs. the Pirates on April 16 at Wrigley Field, but wound up with a no-decision. Over his first three starts, Lester allowed a total of two runs on 14 hits. In his last outing Friday vs. the Reda, he yielded five runs on nine hits.
Next up
Friday, 7:10 p.m.: Pirates RHP Jameson Taillon (1-0, 2.13) vs. Marlins RHP Dan Straily (1-1, 3.92)