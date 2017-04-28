Scouting report for Saturday, April 29: Pirates at Marlins
Pirates gameday
at Marlins
7:10 p.m.
Marlins Park, Miami
TV/radio: Root Sports/93.7 FM, 1480 AM, Pirates Radio Network
Probable pitchers
Pirates RHP Ivan Nova (2-2, 2.00) vs. Marlins RHP Dan Straily (1-1, 3.92)
Gamecast: In his last outing, Straily gave up two runs on four hits in seven innings vs. the Padres. Straily walked one and struck out 14, making him the 10th pitcher in Marlins history to collect 14-plus whiffs in one game. … Going into this series, Marlins outfielders had combined for 17 home runs and 51 RBIs in 19 games. They led the majors by driving in a run every 4.78 at-bats and homering every 14.35 at-bats. … Marcell Ozuna's 21 RBIs since opening day is his highest total in any month in his career. … Josh Harrison is 4 for 12, including two solo homers, vs. Straily. Two of the Pirates' best hitters vs. Straily — Jung Ho Kang (.333) and Starling Marte (.400) — are absent. … Nova has never faced the Marlins. In his last outing, Nova gave up one run in seven innings and picked up the win vs. the Yankees. … The Pirates are in a stretch of 17 games without a day off. Fourteen of those games will be on the road.
Next up
Sunday, 1:10 p.m.: Pirates RHP Chad Kuhl (1-2, 6.63) vs. Marlins RHP Tom Koehler (1-1, 5.14)