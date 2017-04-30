Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pirates

Scouting report for Monday, May 1: Pirates at Reds

Tribune-Review | Sunday, April 30, 2017, 7:24 p.m.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Gerrit Cole throws during the sixth inning against the Cubs Tuesday, April 25, 2017, at PNC Park.

Updated 25 minutes ago

PIRATES GAMEDAY

at Reds

7:10 p.m.

Great American Ball Park, Cincinnati

TV/radio: Root Sports/93.7 FM, Pirates Radio Network

Probable pitchers

Pirates

RHP

Gerrit

Cole

(1-3, 3.60)

Reds

RHP

Amir

Garrett

(2-2, 5.09)

Gamecast: The Reds have owned Cole, who's gone 0-6 with a 5.44 ERA in eight career starts against them. Five of those outings were at GABP, where Cole is 0-3 with a 4.55 ERA. … Scooter Gennett has gone 8 for 17 (.471) against Cole, but has never driven in a run against him. The Reds' biggest run-producer vs. Cole is not Joey Votto (two RBI in 15 at-bats), but Eugenio Suarez (three RBI in seven at-bats). … Garrett began him MLB career by tossing 12 straight scoreless innings over his first two starts. David Freese ended that run with a two-run homer in the seventh inning on April 12 at PNC Park. … So far this season, eight Reds have made their MLB debuts. … Rookie pitchers have started 175 of the Reds past 348 games (50.3 percent), including a club-record 110 games in 2015.

NEXT UP

Tuesday, 7:10 p.m.: Pirates RHP Tyler Glasnow (0-1, 7.98) vs. Reds RHP Scott Fedlman (1-2, 3.25)

