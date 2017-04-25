Punchless Pirates 2-hit Cubs, lose on unearned run

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Pirates were last in MLB in defensive runs saved (minus-14) before their game Tuesday night against the Chicago Cubs.

The Pirates fielded a lineup Tuesday night against the world champion Chicago Cubs that contained seven hitters sporting batting averages of .226 or lower.

Looking the part of the last-place weakling failing to stand up to the bully, the Pirates lost, 1-0, in front of an announced crowd of 15,326 at PNC Park. The Cubs won with two hits and no RBIs, scoring their only run on a throwing error by second baseman Alen Hanson.

The Pirates managed five hits (four singles) and put only two runners in scoring position — five innings apart. Josh Bell, batting second, struck out twice, taking a called third strike both times.

The Pirates (8-12) lost for the second night in a row to the Cubs (12-8), the first-place team in the NL Central, after winning three in a row at Wrigley Field earlier this month.

Starting pitcher Gerrit Cole (1-3) was in almost total control for seven innings, retiring the Cubs in order five times, striking out eight with no walks and using only 78 pitches (56 strikes).

He was lifted in the seventh for pinch hitter Jose Osuna, who stranded John Jaso on third by flying out to center field.

The Cubs put only three runners in scoring position, the second after an infield single by Kris Byrant and a stolen base in the sixth inning and the third after Bryant walked and went to second on a ground ball in the ninth.

Cole's defense betrayed him in the second inning when Hanson, making only his second start of the season at second base, badly overthrew Bell at first. The error, the fourth by a Pirates second baseman in the past five games and the team's 20th in 20 games, allowed Addison Russell to score.

Russell's double off the right-field wall was the only hit against Cole in the first five innings (52 pitches).

The Pirates entered the game last in MLB in defensive runs saved (minus-14), according to Baseball Info Solutions.

Through six innings, Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks (2-1) controlled the Pirates starting lineup that was without its most productive hitter, David Freese (.321), who was given the night off by manager Clint Hurdle.

Through five innings, Francisco Cervelli, who walked in the second and reached second on Jordy Mercer's single, was the only Pirates baserunner to advance into scoring position.

Gregory Polanco stole second with two out in the sixth before Cervelli, who entered the game batting .200, struck out.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.