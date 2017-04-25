Pirates notebook: Hobbled Bastardo joins growing list of sidelined players

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Players keep falling off the Pirates roster, a potentially dangerous situation with the world champion Chicago Cubs in town for one more game Wednesday night at PNC Park.

The third and most recent casualty in the past six days is struggling relief pitcher Antonio Bastardo, who was put on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday with a strained left quad. He joins Starling Marte (suspension) and Adam Frazier (hamstring) on the sideline. Plus, Jung Ho Kang (DUI) has been out all season.

In an attempt to partially fill the void in the bullpen, the Pirates called up right-handed pitcher Johnny Barbato, who was DFAed by the New York Yankees, traded to the Pirates, sent to Indianapolis and then to Pittsburgh ­­— all within the past two weeks.

The Pirates expect him to pitch multiple innings, if called out of the bullpen.

"It's been a whirlwind," Barbato, 24, said. "I'm DFAed. What's going to happen? A week later, I'm in the big leagues. If they want me to go out and throw two, three innings, I'm going to do it for them."

Said manager Clint Hurdle: "Three-pitch guy, aggressive in the zone. Can give us multiple innings."

Barbato allowed 11 runs in 13 innings with the Yankees last season, but he managed a 15/5 strikeout/walk ratio while averaging 94.6 mph. The Pirates might have been attracted by his 2016 Class AAA numbers in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, including a 2.61 ERA and 46.3 ground-ball rate in 481⁄3 innings.

"I'm an aggressive type pitcher," he said. "I try to attack with my fastball, curveball and slider."

Bastardo's rehab

Bastardo, who has allowed four home runs this month after surrendering three last season, suffered the injury Monday while mopping up in the seventh inning of the 14-3 loss to the Cubs.

"I didn't want to leave the game because of that. I tried to stay in there because the team needed me to," he said.

Bastardo won't pitch for a week before beginning his rehab at Pirate City in Bradenton, Fla.

"I'm going to take my time to get my body better, get healthy, and work on my stuff and my throwing program," he said. "I feel bad that it happened to me."

What about the defense?

While playing the first 19 games (11 losses) without a designated fourth outfielder and then losing Marte, the Pirates committed 19 errors. That's something Hurdle wasn't expecting when he reconfigured his outfield with Marte in center field in Andrew McCutchen in right.

"There weren't any elite defenders out on the market this winter, or that wanted to be any part of what we wanted to do and how we wanted to do it with them," Hurdle said. "You knock on doors and nobody answers, you develop your own talent and that's what we're going to continue to try to do.

'We've come up short in some areas in the initial push out of the gate."

During free agency last offseason, the Pirates lost utility player Sean Rodriguez to the Atlanta Braves.

Rodriguez was subsequently lost for the season after injuring his shoulder in an automobile accident, but he would have helped in the Pirates' outfield, if healthy.

"We were actually very aggressive in trying to bring him back and that didn't work out," Hurdle said. "You do the best you can and continue to try to grow men up through the reps. It's not like you have a wand and can hit people over the head and they get really good on the other side of the ball overnight."

Freese's night off

David Freese, who had played in the first 18 games with a .321 batting average, was not in the starting lineup Tuesday, with Hurdle employing Alen Hanson at second base, Josh Bell at first and Josh Harrison at third.

"Bit of a maintenance day," Hurdle said. "We have to keep him in the best place we can.

"Yeah, he's played more games than he would have (if Kang was available). It's nothing he hasn't done for the past how many years. The guy's been more of a full-time player than a part-time player."

Neverauskas' day

Relief pitcher Dovydas Neverauskas, the first born and raised Lithuanian to pitch in the major leagues, admitted to a bout of homesickness during his first three seasons in the Pirates organization. He signed in 2009 as a 16-year-old.

"It was hard being by myself," he said. "I was so young. I didn't know that much. No friends. No family."

How did he survive?

'Stick with what I like to do best and it got me here," he said.

Neverauskas arrived in the sixth inning Monday night and pitched the final two innings, allowing two hits and a run. Hurdle was impressed.

"Talk about a day, from the time he woke up (Monday) until he went to bed," he said. "That's pretty incredible. That's a great story.

"He said he's tracking the game and he sees some turbulence in the first couple innings and says, 'You know what? I might pitch. I wonder if I'm going to get there on time to pitch.'

"Goes straight to the bullpen. Borrows a glove, spikes, nothing's his. Goes out and makes his major-league debut and handles himself very professionally. Yeah, it's really cool."

Said Neverauskas: "I didn't have to time to think about it, stress about it."