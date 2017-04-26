Pirates build early lead vs. Lester, hang on to defeat Cubs

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Tyler Glasnow again lacked efficiency. He again struggled to make it deep into the game. He again allowed early runs.

But the Pirates again found a way to win.

Josh Harrison and Josh Bell homered, and the Pirates jumped on Cubs starter Jon Lester early and held on to avoid a sweep with a 6-5 win over the Cubs on Wednesday night.

Glasnow recorded only one out in the fourth inning before being pulled, needing 89 pitches (only 46 of them strikes) — or 11 more pitches than Gerrit Cole threw Tuesday in going seven innings. It was likewise 11 more pitches than Ivan Nova needed in an eight-inning complete game April 17 in St. Louis.

Glasnow was charged with three runs (all earned). He faced 20 Cubs hitters: 11 of them reached base (six hits, four walks, and a bases-loaded hit batsman to Anthony Rizzo), nine were retired by Glasnow (the 10th out came courtesy of a caught stealing, which, with Glasnow's reputation as poor at holding runners, qualifies as a small victory).

Although Glasnow's season ERA climbed to 7.98, the Pirates, who have the National League's lowest-scoring offense, have found a way to win three of Glasnow's four starts this season.

Contrast that to the 5-8 they've gone during starts of Nova, Cole or Jameson Taillon (combined ERA 2.62).

Despite needing a laborious 3 hours and 22 minutes to play and a sparse-looking 16,904 on hand to see it, Wednesday's game was a historic one. The first African-born major leaguer made his debut when Gift Ngoepe entered as part of a double switch in the fourth inning.

Recalled earlier in the day, the slick-fielding second baseman made his first MLB plate appearance the next half inning, lining a 3-1 cutter into center for a single.

Ngoepe had the evening's second-hardest hit ball (107.2 mph exit velocity), per Statcast. Bell's home run into the bleachers in the deepest part of the park in left-center, traveled 424 feet at 107.5 mph with nobody on in the sixth.

Harrison became the second Pirate to lead off the bottom of the first with a home run in six days. His second of the season — and fifth to lead off a game in his career — foretold a trying outing for Lester.

A night after being shut out, the Pirates managed 10 hits off of the veteran left-hander, the most he allowed in more than two years (also 10, by the Reds on April 13, 2015) and tying the most he's allowed as a Cub.

Francisco Cervelli, Phil Gosselin and Andrew McCutchen had RBI doubles off Lester during the first two innings, and Gosselin would score despite botching a double-steal in which he was going to be out until Chicago catcher Willson Contreras dropped the ball.

But the 5-1 lead the Pirates carried into the third would be chipped away at by two-run fourth and Anthony Rizzo's high two-run homer to right in the eighth.

The first run in the fourth came because of — stop if you've heard this before — a Pirates defensive miscue. Polanco awkwardly misplayed an RBI double by Kris Bryant.

Rizzo's homer, his fifth, helped contribute to end Daniel Hudson's night an out earlier and necessitated a four-out save from Tony Watson — his first since April 22, 2015, when he went two innings in saving a victory against the Cubs.

It was accompanied by more drama than needed. Shortstop Jordy Mercer was charged with an error on what could have been a game-ending double play. But given a re-do on the next ball in play, Mercer flipped to Ngoepe, whose turn was well in time to retire pinch-hitter Albert Almora Jr. at first to end the game.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.