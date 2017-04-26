Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pirates

Pirates expected to call up Ngoepe
Rob Biertempfel | Wednesday, April 26, 2017, 12:48 p.m.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates shortstop Gift Ngoepe throws to first base during a game against the Red Sox Thursday, March 23, 2017, at jetBlue Park in Fort Myers, Fla.

Updated 19 minutes ago

With their bench shorthanded due to two recent injuries, the Pirates on Wednesday are expected to call up infielder Gift Ngoepe from Triple-A Indianapolis, a source told the Tribune-Review.

Ngoepe, 27, who was born in Pietersburg, South Africa, will be the first African-born player in MLB history. He's an above-average defender who can play second base, third base and shortstop.

In 15 games with Indy, Ngoepe hit .241 with a .687 OPS. During spring training, he batted .429 with 13 strikeouts in 42 at-bats.

The Pirates need bench help after two players went down this week with hamstring injuries.

Utilityman Adam Frazier was placed on the 10-day disabled list on Monday with a strained left hamstring. Third baseman David Freese was not available for Tuesday's game due to a sore right hamstring.

If Freese's injury isn't serious enough to warrant 10 days on the DL, the Pirates likely will send a relief pitcher to Indy to open a roster spot for Ngoepe.

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.

