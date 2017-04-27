Last-place Pirates brace for road trip

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Here are statistics for the top three pitchers for the New York Mets, Washington Nationals and Pirates:

While the Pirates stumble toward the end of the season's first month, pinpointing this team's identity — and future — appears to be more guesswork than science.

Is it a team whose defense is flawed after committing the most errors in the National League (20, tied with the Milwaukee Brewers)?

But what about Josh Bell's throw from deep first base that cut down a run at home plate in a 6-5 victory against the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday night? It might have been the best and boldest move on defense this season.

Is the team defined by three uncommonly good starters at the top of the rotation — Jameson Taillon, Gerrit Cole and Ivan Nova — who have a combined 2.62 ERA?

Or, is it a team whose often anemic offense (12th in the NL with a .233 batting average) continues to waste good pitching efforts?

The Pirates are 5-8 when one of those three throws the first pitch and have combined to score four runs in the past four games started by Cole and Nova. Overall, the team has averaged 2.5 runs per game in the trio's 12 starts, seriously reducing their margin for error.

Which is why it will surprise no one if the Pirates hit more bumps in their upcoming seven-game road trip that begins Friday when Taillon (1-0, 2.13) starts against the Miami Marlins. Nova is scheduled to start Saturday.

Good pitching, at least, gives the team a chance when the bats go silent.

“Unexpected, maybe for those outside,” Pirates general manager Neil Huntington said of his expectations for the top of his rotation. “We've loved this group. We love the potential of this group, and that's why we went with this group.

“We may have a couple tough turns through the rotation. That doesn't mean we're not going to like this group. It's the reality of young pitching.”

Nova has been the most impressive, walking one batter in four starts (27 innings).

“He has been an efficient strike thrower since he's been here,” manager Clint Hurdle said. “I don't think it's come without challenge. It hasn't come without work. It hasn't come without the ability to adapt, improvise and overcome.”

Outside of the top three, however, Hurdle's patience with Tyler Glasnow is running low. He has stayed in the game a total of only 14 2⁄ 3 innings in four starts, walking 13 batters and compiling an ERA of 7.98.

On-the-job training might work in some cases, but not when it puts too much stress on the bullpen while the last-place Pirates (9-12) are trying to climb over four rivals in the NL Central.

“We are going to need more length,” Hurdle said. “We're coming into a month where we have one off day. We are going to need more innings (from Glasnow).”

Strangely, the Pirates are 3-1 and have scored 20 runs in the past three games started by Glasnow. Hence, the unpredictability of this season.

John Jaso, who is hitting .114 (4 for 35), points out the trail of a well-struck ball is sometimes hard to predict.

“You throw a good pass in football, it's caught,” he said. “You let out a good shot in basketball, you make the basket.

“Here, you can square up a ball and do everything you're supposed to do and you get out and the pitcher gets to walk off the field.

“It's the only sport where the defense has the ball, too. I should have played basketball.”

