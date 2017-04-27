Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pirates

Last-place Pirates brace for road trip
Jerry DiPaola | Thursday, April 27, 2017, 4:39 p.m.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Gerrit Cole watches John Jaso get stranded at third base from the dugout after being removed from the game during the seventh inning against the Cubs Tuesday, April 25, 2017, at PNC Park.

Updated less than a minute ago

While the Pirates stumble toward the end of the season's first month, pinpointing this team's identity — and future — appears to be more guesswork than science.

Is it a team whose defense is flawed after committing the most errors in the National League (20, tied with the Milwaukee Brewers)?

But what about Josh Bell's throw from deep first base that cut down a run at home plate in a 6-5 victory against the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday night? It might have been the best and boldest move on defense this season.

Is the team defined by three uncommonly good starters at the top of the rotation — Jameson Taillon, Gerrit Cole and Ivan Nova — who have a combined 2.62 ERA?

Or, is it a team whose often anemic offense (12th in the NL with a .233 batting average) continues to waste good pitching efforts?

The Pirates are 5-8 when one of those three throws the first pitch and have combined to score four runs in the past four games started by Cole and Nova. Overall, the team has averaged 2.5 runs per game in the trio's 12 starts, seriously reducing their margin for error.

Which is why it will surprise no one if the Pirates hit more bumps in their upcoming seven-game road trip that begins Friday when Taillon (1-0, 2.13) starts against the Miami Marlins. Nova is scheduled to start Saturday.

Good pitching, at least, gives the team a chance when the bats go silent.

“Unexpected, maybe for those outside,” Pirates general manager Neil Huntington said of his expectations for the top of his rotation. “We've loved this group. We love the potential of this group, and that's why we went with this group.

“We may have a couple tough turns through the rotation. That doesn't mean we're not going to like this group. It's the reality of young pitching.”

Nova has been the most impressive, walking one batter in four starts (27 innings).

“He has been an efficient strike thrower since he's been here,” manager Clint Hurdle said. “I don't think it's come without challenge. It hasn't come without work. It hasn't come without the ability to adapt, improvise and overcome.”

Outside of the top three, however, Hurdle's patience with Tyler Glasnow is running low. He has stayed in the game a total of only 14 23 innings in four starts, walking 13 batters and compiling an ERA of 7.98.

On-the-job training might work in some cases, but not when it puts too much stress on the bullpen while the last-place Pirates (9-12) are trying to climb over four rivals in the NL Central.

“We are going to need more length,” Hurdle said. “We're coming into a month where we have one off day. We are going to need more innings (from Glasnow).”

Strangely, the Pirates are 3-1 and have scored 20 runs in the past three games started by Glasnow. Hence, the unpredictability of this season.

John Jaso, who is hitting .114 (4 for 35), points out the trail of a well-struck ball is sometimes hard to predict.

“You throw a good pass in football, it's caught,” he said. “You let out a good shot in basketball, you make the basket.

“Here, you can square up a ball and do everything you're supposed to do and you get out and the pitcher gets to walk off the field.

“It's the only sport where the defense has the ball, too. I should have played basketball.”

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.