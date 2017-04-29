Pirates place Freese on DL, call up Danny Ortiz

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

MIAMI — The Pirates on Saturday put third/first baseman David Freese on the 10-day disabled list and called up outfielder Danny Ortiz from Triple-A Indianapolis.

Freese's move is retroactive to April 26. He was injured during Monday's game against the Chicago Cubs.

Ortiz, 27, has begun four straight seasons at Triple-A and never has appeared in a major league game.

In 17 games with Indy, Ortiz batted .217 with a .499 OPS and struck out 13 times in 60 at-bats. A natural center fielder, Ortiz also can play the corner spots.

“The positions in the outfield have their differences, especially when you think about the angles and things like that,” Ortiz said through translator Mike Gonzalez. “I've been playing the outfield — whether it's left, center or right — for a while now, and I feel pretty comfortable at any position. My focus now is making sure I read the ball off the bat, have good judgement and know my angles.”

The Minnesota Twins drafted Ortiz in the fourth round in 2008. He signed with the Pirates as a minor league free agent before the 2016 season.

Last year, Ortiz led Pirates minor leaguers with 17 home runs. He has hit at least 10 homers in each of the past seven seasons.

Getting more from catchers

After resting his surgically repaired hand over the winter, Francisco Cervelli is making better contact at the plate this season.

Cervelli's average exit velocity, per Statcast, is 89.9 mph. Last season, it was 86.5 mph. The average distance of the balls he's put in play has gone up from 143 feet to 182 feet.

“He's driven a number of balls to left-center field and right-center field and hit them well,” manager Clint Hurdle said. “We fell very confident and good about that.”

Chris Stewart has appeared in six of the first 23 games. He likely will be busy over the next few weeks as the Pirates have just one off day until the end of May.

“As we go through this stretch of 17 straight (games), we'll probably ask a little bit more out of him,” Hurdle said.

Stewart had knee surgery in September and got only limited game action during spring training. Hurdle said Stewart has been able to stick to the plan for playing time that was laid out going into the season.

“So far, there has been no kickback, or soreness or anything that has affected him physically,” Hurdle said. “He's met all the demands of the work in the games, and he's done a lot of extra work to prepare for the games. I think he's in a very positive spot.”

Jamo at the bat

As Jameson Taillon settled in at the plate Friday night, Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto looked up at him and asked, “When you got to the park today, did you think you'd have two ABs in the second inning?”

Taillon shook his head and chuckled. Taillon had two at-bats in the second inning, both with the bases loaded.

“I'm aware I'm the only guy who didn't get a hit there,” Taillon later said with mock annoyance.

Actually, neither did Gregory Polanco, who flew out and was hit by a pitch in the inning, or Jose Bell, who struck out and walked.

In his first at-bat, Taillon struck out swinging against lefty Adam Conley. It was the second out of the inning but turned out to be a good thing. The Pirates put their next eight batters on base and scored eight runs.

If Taillon had made contact, he probably would have grounded into an inning-ending double play. He is 1 for 9 (.111) this season and 4 for 41 (.098) in his career.

“I actually had that in my head,” Taillon said with a smile. “I didn't strike out on purpose. I was thinking that (Conley) was struggling, so I took a first-pitch fastball to see if maybe he'd fall behind. Then he threw me a changeup and a slider. I don't get paid to hit those.”

With two outs, Taillon came up again against reliever Jose Urena. Taillon grounded into an inning-ending double play.

Around the horn

When he gets in a game, Ortiz will be the fourth Pirates player to make his big league debut in the first four weeks of this season. The others are Dovydas Neverauskas, Gift Ngoepe and Jose Osuna. Last year, 12 Pirates rookies played in their first games in the majors. … The Pirates went into Saturday's game leading the majors with nine triples. It's their most triples in April since 2005, when they also hit nine. … Miami Marlins bullpen coach Dean Treanor was the manager at Indianapolis from 2011-16.

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.