Kuhl exits early in Pirates' loss to Marlins

MIAMI — Chad Kuhl took a line drive off his knee Sunday, which forced him to make an early exit from the Pirates' 10-3 loss against the Miami Marlins.

In the fifth inning, Kuhl crumpled to the ground after Dee Gordon's liner caromed off the inside of his right knee. After being helped to his feet, Kuhl took a couple of test throws from the mound, then limped to the dugout.

There was no immediate word on Kuhl's condition.

If Kuhl cannot make his next start, he could be replaced by Triple-A Indianapolis righty Drew Hutchison. On Sunday against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Hutchison pitched 5 2/3 innings and gave up five runs (three earned) on eight hits.

Poor outings in spring training knocked Hutchison out of the running for the fifth starter's job. In five starts for Indy, he is 0-1 with a 5.00 ERA.

Justin Bour drove in six of Miami's runs. He hit a go-ahead, two-run double in the fifth inning and a two-run homer in the sixth.

The Pirates took a 3-0 lead in the first inning against right-hander Tom Koehler.

Josh Harrison led off with a double. Josh Harrison pulled a two-run homer over the right-field wall.

With one out, Gregory Polanco doubled and scored on John Jaso's single.

Back-to-back doubles by Marcell Ozuna and Bour made it 3-1 in the second.

The Marlins got another run in the fourth, but blew a chance to tie the game.

Giancarlo Stanton drew a leadoff walk. Ozuna's dribbler was booted by third baseman Harrison and Stanton went to third base.

Bour lined a single past first baseman Bell. Stanton scored and Ozuna went to third.

A.J. Ellis tried a squeeze bunt, but the ball bounced toward third. Catcher Chris Stewart tossed it to Harrison, who tagged out Ozuna.

The fifth inning opened with Gordon lining a single off Kuhl's leg. Reliever Trevor Williams (1-1) got two fly outs, then walked Stanton and Ozuna.

Bour lined a 1-2 slider into right field for a two-run double, which gave the Marlins their first lead in the three-game series.

The seventh inning was a mess, as the Marlins scored six runs. Daniel Hudson served up Bour's home run, then plunked Ellis.

Miguel Rojas doubled to right. First baseman Bell misplayed the throw by John Jaso and tipped the ball into the photographers' well. Ellis scored and Rojas went to third on the error.

Adeiny Hechavarria's RBI single knocked Hudson out of the game. Hudson got one out and yielded five runs, which boosted his ERA to 9.90.

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.