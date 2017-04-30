Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pirates

Kuhl exits early in Pirates' loss to Marlins

Tribune-Review | Sunday, April 30, 2017, 5:03 p.m.

Updated 23 minutes ago

MIAMI — Chad Kuhl took a line drive off his knee Sunday, which forced him to make an early exit from the Pirates' 10-3 loss against the Miami Marlins.

In the fifth inning, Kuhl crumpled to the ground after Dee Gordon's liner caromed off the inside of his right knee. After being helped to his feet, Kuhl took a couple of test throws from the mound, then limped to the dugout.

There was no immediate word on Kuhl's condition.

If Kuhl cannot make his next start, he could be replaced by Triple-A Indianapolis righty Drew Hutchison. On Sunday against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Hutchison pitched 5 2/3 innings and gave up five runs (three earned) on eight hits.

Poor outings in spring training knocked Hutchison out of the running for the fifth starter's job. In five starts for Indy, he is 0-1 with a 5.00 ERA.

Justin Bour drove in six of Miami's runs. He hit a go-ahead, two-run double in the fifth inning and a two-run homer in the sixth.

The Pirates took a 3-0 lead in the first inning against right-hander Tom Koehler.

Josh Harrison led off with a double. Josh Harrison pulled a two-run homer over the right-field wall.

With one out, Gregory Polanco doubled and scored on John Jaso's single.

Back-to-back doubles by Marcell Ozuna and Bour made it 3-1 in the second.

The Marlins got another run in the fourth, but blew a chance to tie the game.

Giancarlo Stanton drew a leadoff walk. Ozuna's dribbler was booted by third baseman Harrison and Stanton went to third base.

Bour lined a single past first baseman Bell. Stanton scored and Ozuna went to third.

A.J. Ellis tried a squeeze bunt, but the ball bounced toward third. Catcher Chris Stewart tossed it to Harrison, who tagged out Ozuna.

The fifth inning opened with Gordon lining a single off Kuhl's leg. Reliever Trevor Williams (1-1) got two fly outs, then walked Stanton and Ozuna.

Bour lined a 1-2 slider into right field for a two-run double, which gave the Marlins their first lead in the three-game series.

The seventh inning was a mess, as the Marlins scored six runs. Daniel Hudson served up Bour's home run, then plunked Ellis.

Miguel Rojas doubled to right. First baseman Bell misplayed the throw by John Jaso and tipped the ball into the photographers' well. Ellis scored and Rojas went to third on the error.

Adeiny Hechavarria's RBI single knocked Hudson out of the game. Hudson got one out and yielded five runs, which boosted his ERA to 9.90.

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.

Pirates starting pitcher Chad Kuhl has his leg massaged by a trainer during the fifth inning against the Marlins on Sunday, April 30, 2017, in Miami.
The Marlins' Marcell Ozuna is chased by Pirates third baseman Josh Harrison (right) before being tagged out during the fourth inning Sunday, April 30, 2017, in Miami.
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.