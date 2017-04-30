Pirates notebook: Backup catcher called up; patience with Glasnow

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

MIAMI — The Pirates on Sunday bought the contract of catcher John Bormann from High-A Bradenton and optioned outfielder Danny Ortiz back to Triple-A Indianapolis.

Bormann was en route by car from Bradenton as the game against the Miami Marlins got under way. He was a 24th-round pick in 2015 and hit .231 in seven games with Bradenton.

The sudden addition of a backup catcher suggests an injury to starter Francisco Cervelli. The Pirates have not yet made any announcement about Cervelli's status.

Backup Chris Stewart started Sunday's game against the Marlins.

Cervelli started each of the previous five games. On Saturday night, he moved slowly down the line on two grounders and a fly out.

“If I am not bleeding, I am not going out,” Cervelli said. “Gotta keep playing.”

Patience with Glasnow

Tyler Glasnow has not yet made it to the big leagues. At least, not the version that Glasnow knows he can be.

“I don't think I've been my normal self for quite a while,” Glasnow said. “Stuff-wise and (with) pitch execution, I know I can be a lot better than what I've been doing.”

Through 11 outings (eight starts) with the Pirates, Glasnow is still seeking his first victory. He's put up a 5.68 ERA and allows an average of nearly two baserunners an inning.

This season, the right-hander is 0-1 with a 7.98 ERA and a 2.46 WHIP. He's averaging 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings, but is also yielding eight walks per nine innings.

“I haven't had much success, I know, but it hasn't gotten me down or anything,” Glasnow said. “I'll figure it out. It's slowly coming together.”

Glasnow's next scheduled start is on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds. Management has not indicated Glasnow is in any immediate danger of losing his spot in the rotation.

“You absorb what goes on, rather than react to it,” manager Clint Hurdle said. “You watch him pitch, you hunt the good, you hunt the areas that aren't so good and you talk about it. We've seen glimmers of some good stuff. There's a lot more learning to do.”

After seeing Glasnow scuffle after his callup late last season, Hurdle and general manager Neal Huntington figured there will be more growing pains this year.

“It takes courage to have patience at this time,” Hurdle said. “It's a challenging dynamic to live through. However, the reward on the other side can be really, really good for the organization, the rotation and the team.”

Hurdle said he and Huntington have talked “at length” about the challenges of opening the season with Glasnow and two other relative newcomers (Jameson Taillon and Chad Kuhl) in the rotation.

“He asked me about my experiences and I exchanged the real-life challenges,” Hurdle said. “I asked him about his from a general manager's lens. What do you feel? Here's what we feel in the clubhouse, this is how the players feel. Just so we could walk through it before we ever had to (live) through it.”

Honoring Ichiro

The Marlins held a pregame ceremony to honor Ichiro Suzuki for passing the 3,000-hit plateau. The event originally was scheduled for last September, but was postponed due to the death of pitcher Jose Fernandez.

After a nine-year career in Japan, Ichiro, 43, broke in with the Seattle Mariners in 2001. He's collected 3,034 hits over 17 seasons in MLB.

“I've been watching and admiring his talent for years,” said Hurdle, who first saw Ichiro play during spring training before Ichiro's rookie season.

Ichiro has said he'd like to play until he's 50, which is why he still keeps the same meticulous preparation routines.

“The elite ones all seem to have that common fabric,” Hurdle said. “I can remember watching Tom Seaver at the end prepare, watching Johnny Bench at the end prepare. Knowing (Tony) Gwynn very well, his preparation never wavered. There's a reason they're elite. It's not just a skill set. They have a steadfastness and a commitment to excellence that's superior to a lot of people's.”

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.