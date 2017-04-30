Pirates call up emergency catcher
Updated 7 minutes ago
MIAMI — The Pirates on Sunday bought the contract of catcher John Bormann from High-A Bradenton and optioned outfielder Danny Ortiz to Triple-A Indianapolis.
Bormann was en route by car from Bradenton as the game against the Miami Marlins got under way. He was a 24th-round pick in 2015 and hit .231 in seven games with Bradenton.
The sudden addition of a backup catcher suggests an injury to starter Francisco Cervelli. The Pirates have not yet made any announcement about Cervelli's status.
Backup Chris Stewart started Sunday's game against the Marlins.
Cervelli started each of the previous five games. On Saturday night, he moved slowly down the line on two grounders and a fly out.
“If I am not bleeding, I am not going out,” Cervelli said. “Gotta keep playing.”
Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.