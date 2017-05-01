More miscues at second base contribute to Pirates' loss to Reds

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

CINCINNATI — It doesn't matter who plays second base for the Pirates, it seems he always commits an error at the most inopportune time to hurt the Pirates' chances of winning.

It was Phil Gosselin's turn Monday. His botching of a routine-looking Billy Hamilton grounder altered the momentum a dominant Gerrit Cole built and led to Cincinnati's only runs against the Pirates' starter in a 4-3 Reds victory Monday evening.

The winning run was aided by another Pirates' error in the bottom of the 10th. This time it was pitcher Daniel Hudson (0-1) whose pickoff throw to first was low and got by Josh Bell, allowing pinch runner Arismendy Alcantara to advance to second. He scored two batters later on a bloop double to right by Hamilton.

Hudson entered having allowed seven runs in an inning of credited work over two outings.

But it probably never would have come down to Hudson — or extra innings — if it wasn't for Gosselin's error. He became the fourth Pirates' second baseman to commit an error, the sixth “E-4” in the team's first 24 games. By comparison, the Miami Marlins have committed six errors this season.

Just like Cole's prior start — when the only run of the game scored on an Alen Hanson error — this “E-4” led to Cole's undoing.

With one out, Hamilton stole second (his third of the game). Cole walked former NL MVP Joey Votto on a 3-2 slider at the knees. Two pitches later, Adam Duvall turned on an 88-mph inside slider for a three-run homer.

Gosselin's gaffe joins a list of notable errors by Pirates second basemen over the past 10 days:

• Adam Frazier's two-out botching of a ground ball in the eighth inning of a tied game April 22 led to five Yankees runs and a New York win.

• The next day, Josh Harrison put closer Tony Watson in a sticky situation when an error on a potentially game-ending double play ball loaded the bases with one out in a 2-1 game. Watson struck out the next batter.

Starting at third base Monday, Harrison had a clean fielding game. He also had his first two-homer game of his career, the first multihomer game by a Pirate this season.

But both of Harrison's home runs Monday (coming in the sixth and eighth innings) came with nobody on base. So did Andrew McCutchen's, which came with two outs in the first.

In fact, the homers were the only three hits the Pirates had against rookie Amir Garrett and two relievers. Garrett has allowed four runs on seven hits in 13 2⁄ 3 innings this season against the Pirates. He's allowed 11 earned runs on 17 hits in 16 1⁄ 3 innings against other teams in his other three outings.

Cole had a streak of 13 1⁄ 3 innings without giving up an earned run snapped by Duvall's home run, his eighth.

Before Gosselin's error, Cole had retired 14 of the 18 Reds he'd faced – all four of the hits against him were singles, two of them softly hit, two of them groundballs. Making his 100th career start, Cole hit 100 mph once and averaged 96.7 mph on his fastball, per Statcast. He induced 10 swinging strikes and had seven strikeouts.

Juan Nicasio retired all five batters he faced, and Rivero then pitched 1 1⁄ 3 scoreless.

McCutchen's homer allowed him to tie for the second-longest active streak of reaching safely in consecutive games (20). Only Seattle's Nelson Cruz (25 games) has a longer streak. McCutchen also walked.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamdski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.