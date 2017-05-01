Pirates notebook: Diaz recalled to boost depth at catcher

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

CINCINNATI — Twenty-five games into the season, the Pirates recalled their fourth catcher of the season Monday. And questions remain about the health of the top two on their organizational depth chart.

Francisco Cervelli was held out of the lineup for a second consecutive day after aggravating an injury to the bottom of his right foot. For the second day in a row, that necessitated the Pirates summoning a catcher from their minor-league system (Elias Diaz) to provide insurance behind Chris Stewart.

The 35-year-old Stewart had his own injury issues, leaving his playing status in question Monday.

“He came in today, and we had to work him out,” manager Clint Hurdle said. “He was sore and a little dinged up. (But) then once we got him moving and got a nice activity period going, he feels good enough to start tonight.”

Hurdle said Stewart took a follow-through swing to the mask and a foul tip off his foot. Last season, injury limited Stewart to 34 games and resulted in the Pirates needing six catchers to get through the campaign.

Does Hurdle have confidence Stewart — if needed — can start behind the plate several days in a row?

“We will monitor the workload that he does receive based on his experience and what he's been involved in in the past,” Hurdle said. “That's the reason we brought Diaz up. I think Diaz is going to provide us a transition guy that we can count on that knows our staff, knows most of the guys and has put in time and will be ready to provide some service for us here because I'm not so sure what degree we need to push Stewart right now early in the season.”

Cervelli has played more than 101 games only once over nine prior MLB seasons. He was on the disabled list for 31 games last season.

The tender right foot has been bothering him since spring training. Cervelli said the pain never completely goes away.

Would it make sense to go on the disabled list to allow it to heal?

“No,” Cervelli said. “Not gonna happen. It's not gonna happen.”

How about just a week off to rest it?

“No. In the offseason I'll take a week off. Not now.”

Diaz chooses Bucs over passport

Unlike single-A backup John Bormann, who was brought up Sunday on an emergency basis, this is his third stint in the majors for Diaz. He's appeared in three games: two in 2015 and one last season.

Hurdle said ovations came from clubhouses across the organization when word came of Bormann's unlikely MLB debut. Diaz, logistically unable to make the trip from Indianapolis to Miami on short notice, was one of those happy for Bormann.

Monday, it was Diaz's turn. Although his promotion wasn't nearly as unlikely, Diaz wasn't told of it until after he boarded the team bus after the Triple-A Indians game. His plan for Monday's scheduled off day was to head to Washington to acquire a passport.

“(Indianapolis manager Andy Barkett) came to me and said, ‘Hey, where do you want to go tomorrow?' ” Diaz said. “ ‘Do you want to go to Washington D.C., or do you want to go to the big leagues?' And I said, ‘I want to go to the big leagues.' ”

Kuhl: ‘I'm gonna be fine'

A day after a line drive struck him and forced him from the game in Miami, starter Chad Kuhl still had the indentation of a ball and its stitches in his right knee.

But Kuhl doesn't expect to be limited by the swelling or lingering pain, and he doesn't expect to miss his next scheduled start Friday in Pittsburgh.

“I think I'm gonna be fine,” Kuhl said. “Just bruised. I'll go out there and play catch and see how it feels.”

Freese, Frazier play catch

As both approach eligibility to be activated from the 10-day disabled list later this week, infielders David Freese and Adam Frazier played catch on the field at Great American Ball Park about four hours Monday.

Utilityman Fraizer and third baseman Freese have hamstring strains and were put on the DL last week. Frazier is eligible to be activated Wednesday and Freese on Friday. Head athletic trainer Todd Tomczyk monitored the game of catch, which began at a short distance but quickly extended to about 120 feet.

Each was to take swings in a cage later and, if all went well, join batting practice. Frazier was seen taking BP with his teammates later.

“Are they getting better? Yeah, they're getting better,” Hurdle said. “I just don't know where that stands or what that means right now.”

All-star ballot

Major League Baseball revealed its All-Star ballot Monday. Because one of their projected starting position players remains out of the country (Jung Ho Kang), another is serving an 80-game suspension (Starling Marte) and two others are on the disabled list, the Pirates' chances of having starting representation for the July 11 Midsummer Classic are diminished.

The Pirates' best chance might be outfielder Andrew McCutchen, who has the biggest name nationally and also is tied for the team lead in home runs (four) and maintained his team lead in RBIs (12) with a first-inning solo homer Monday. McCutchen was on the NL roster from 2011-15.

Cervelli, Freese, Frazier, outfielder Gregory Polanco, infielder Josh Harrison, first baseman Josh Bell and shortstop Jordy Mercer also are on the ballot.

Voting concludes June 29.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.