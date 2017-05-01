Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pirates

Scouting report for Tuesday, May 2: Pirates at Reds
Chris Adamski | Monday, May 1, 2017, 6:54 p.m.
The Reds' Scott Feldman pitches in the first inning against the Brewers on April 25, 2017, in Milwaukee.

Pirates gameday

at Reds

7:10 p.m.

Great American Ball Park, Cincinnati

TV/radio: Root Sports/93.7 FM, 1480 AM, Pirates Radio Network

Probable pitchers

Pirates RHP Tyler Glasnow (0-1, 7.98) vs. Reds RHP Scott Feldman (1-2, 3.25)

Gamecast: The Pirates have won three of Glasnow's four starts — the best record they have with any starting pitcher — despite the fact he's averaging just 3 23 innings per start. … Glasnow's lone career start against the Reds (April 10) lasted only 1 23 innings and featured five earned runs, four hits and five walks. … Feldman has not faced the Pirates since 2010. … The Reds have lost four of his first five starts even though he's allowed two or fewer runs in three of the five outings.

Next up

Wednesday, 7:10 p.m.: RHP Jameson Taillon (2-0, 2.08) vs. Reds RHP Rookie Davis (0-1, 11.17)

