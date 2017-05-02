Glasnow steadies himself; Pirates bats bust out in win

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

CINCINNATI — The first inning had all the familiar scenes that had become all too ubiquitous during the beginning of a Tyler Glasnow start.

Multiple walks. An animated Ray Searage visit to the mound. Hard-hit balls. Too many pitches and too many baserunners. Too much time to play the inning. Too many runs allowed.

From afar, Glasnow appeared as bewildered as ever when he was walking into the dugout after needing 36 pitches and about 25 minutes to get through the bottom of the first inning.

Trailing 3-0 and with a watered-down lineup supporting him, Tuesday's game had the look of one in which the Pirates losing streak would be extended and its bullpen would against be taxed.

But, improbably, Glasnow flipped a proverbial switch. He settled down, lasted a career-long six innings and delivered the go-ahead hit in a 12-3 victory against the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday.

Glasnow (1-1) earned his first career MLB win when he pitched his final five innings in an efficient 69 pitches, allowing just three baserunners (two hits and a walk) and no runs.

This, after he'd allowed three runs on five baserunners (three walks, a single and a 449-foot three-run home run by Joey Votto) during the first inning.

As bad as Glasnow was in the first, he was almost perfect in the second. Glasnow struck out the side and came within a pitch of an “immaculate inning”. He had three-pitch strikeouts of Scott Feldman and Billy Hamilton, then went 0-2 on Zack Cozart before a chase curveball missed low and outside.

Two pitches later, Cozart whiffed on a changeup.

Yep, all of a sudden, following an inning when nothing was working for Glasnow, suddenly every pitch was working.

In the first inning, only half of his 36 pitches were strikes and only two were swung and missed. Then, Glasnow looked like a different pitcher.

Almost 61 percent of Glasnow's remaining 79 pitches were strikes — 11 were swinging strikes.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.