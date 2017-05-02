Pirates notebook: Hudson has experience working through rough patches

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

CINCINNATI — Scored upon in three consecutive appearances, none of which lasting a full inning. A season ERA north of 9.00.

“Just haven't really done anything particularly well the first month,” Daniel Hudson said in the Pirates' clubhouse Tuesday afternoon.

But the struggles Hudson is enduring pale in comparison to those he went through midway through last season.

In a stretch from June 23 through Aug. 2, 2016, for the Arizona Diamondbacks, Hudson allowed 26 earned runs on 33 hits in 9 2⁄ 3 innings (24.21 ERA). That he righted the ship (his season ERA outside of that brutal stretch was 1.59) is part of what gives Hudson the faith that he'll emerge from these struggles, too.

“I have been through worse,” Hudson said. “And I'll get through this and be better for it.”

Hudson lost Monday's game without allowing an earned run — although the error that facilitated that was his, coming on a failed pickoff throw.

“Just a brutal play for me,” Hudson said of the 10th-inning throw that allowed Arismendy Alcantara to advance to second before Alcantara scored the winning run on a Billy Hamilton two-out single. “A play that we practice over and over again in spring training — and I just tried to do a little too much, tried to be a little too quick and didn't have a great grip on it.”

Truth be told, no one would have been on first if it wasn't for Hudson walking Tucker Barnhart with one out.

“The walk bothered me way more,” Hudson said. “Just two non-competitive pitches at all, 2-2 and 3-2. And I don't know if I just tried to mentally make up for it or not. And then just threw it in the crapper.”

Monday's outing followed appearances April 26 and 30 in which Hudson was charged with seven earned runs in a combined one inning.

“It's a little bit of everything,” Hudson said. “Press a little bit, and things get out of whack, (then) you start trying to do too much and things start snowballing and you can't really stop it. And that's kind of where I'm at right now. Hopefully I can get a couple clean ones under my belt and get going on the right foot and be fine.”

Hudson opened the season as the Pirates' eighth-inning option while protecting a small lead. While Felipe Rivero (0.56 ERA in 16 games) has out-performed him in the seventh-inning role (all things being equal for a particular game — and they admittedly rarely are), manager Clint Hurdle isn't ready to make a change yet.

“It's been a month, so it's not a big sample size,” Hurdle said. “One of the things we did is we reviewed every hit that's been given up (by Hudson) — contact hard, soft, indifferent, location. From my standpoint, it's not like the guy is getting barreled. ...

“Some of it (has been) unlucky, some of it not executing pitches. I think we'll see how the bullpen continues to work itself out, but he's a guy we signed aggressively in the offseason to pitch later innings. I'm not ready to pull the plug on that right now.”

Hudson signed a two-year, $11 million contract with the Pirates in December after several seasons with Arizona.

Polanco sits

For the first time in 13 games and for the fifth time this season, Gregory Polanco was not in the Pirates' lineup Tuesday. Hurdle said it was a predetermined off day established as he and his staff had sat down to strategize the best way to make it through a stretch of 17 consecutive game days.

Tuesday was Day 5 of that stretch.

“Looking for opportunities to get guys off their feet,” Hurdle said, noting the Pirates also will forgo batting practice Wednesday.

“We're going to find time for everybody.”

Polanco, who was available as a bench bat Tuesday, has a .202 average with 27 strikeouts in 89 career at-bats at Great American Ball Park.

But with regulars Starling Marte and Jung Ho Kang in long off-the-field absences and David Freese, Adam Frazier and Francisco Cervelli out because of injury, giving Polanco a day off gave the lineup something of a “B” game feel. John Jaso (.140/.233/.260 in 50 plate appearances this season) hitting cleanup, Jose Osuna making his first MLB start in left, Alen Hanson (.182/.273/.182) making his fifth MLB start at second base and Elias Diaz (recalled Monday) making his first start of the season and second MLB start at catcher.

The Pirates started five rookies, including two players who were Triple-A as recently as two weeks ago.

Frazier needs more time

Adam Frazier won't be coming to reinforce the lineup — at least not soon. Frazier (left hamstring strain) said Tuesday he will not come off the disabled list when first eligible Wednesday.

Frazier said he did plenty of on-field work Tuesday, and he said he has not had any setbacks.

“Just not ready yet,” Frazier said.

“He had a pretty good workload (Tuesday),” Hurdle said. “We'll wait and see how he feels tomorrow and see what's next. We anticipate him going on a rehab back end of the week.”

Hurdle did not provide any update on the status of Cervelli, who missed his third consecutive start at catcher Tuesday because of his gimpy right foot.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.