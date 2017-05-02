Scouting report for Wednesday, May 3: Pirates at Reds
at Reds
7:10 p.m.
Great American Ball Park, Cincinnati
TV/radio: Root Sports/93.7 FM, 1480 AM, Pirates Radio Network
Probable pitchers
Pirates RHP Jameson Taillon (2-0, 2.08) vs. Reds RHP Rookie Davis (0-1, 11.17)
Gamecast: Taillon has allowed two or fewer earned runs in four of his five starts. … In facing the Reds at PNC Park on April 11, Taillon was charged with two runs on four hits and a walk in six innings. … He faced Davis that day. It was by far Davis' best start of the three he'd made in his young career: one run on two hits and four walks with three strikeouts in four innings. But after taking a Taillon line drive off his forearm, Davis was placed on the 10-day disabled list. … Davis was tagged for eight runs (seven earned) on 11 hits in 2 2⁄3 innings in his lone start since then, April 26 at Milwaukee.
Next up
Thursday, 12:35 p.m.: Pirates RHP Ivan Nova (3-2, 1.50) vs. Reds RHP Tim Adelman (0-1, 4.70)