Pirates

Scouting report for Thursday, May 4: Pirates at Reds
Chris Adamski | Wednesday, May 3, 2017, 8:24 p.m.
Getty Images
CINCINNATI, OH - MAY 02: Joey Votto #19 of the Cincinnati Reds rounds the bases after a three-run home run in the first inning of a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park on May 2, 2017 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Pirates gameday

at Reds

12:35 p.m.

Great American Ball Park, Cincinnati

TV/radio: Root Sports/93.7 FM, 1480 AM, Pirates Radio Network

Probable pitchers

Pirates RHP Ivan Nova (3-2, 1.50) vs. Reds RHP Tim Adelman (0-1, 4.70)

Gamecast: Nova still has more complete games (five) than walks (four) over his 16 starts with the Pirates. … But if he's had something of a nemesis since joining the Pirates, it's been the Reds, who have been the opponent for Nova's worst starts of both 2016 and '17 while a Pirate. Since joining the Pirates, Nova has a 3.96 ERA against the Reds and a 2.02 ERA against everybody else. … Adelman gave up four runs on 10 hits and four walks in 12 innings in two starts against the Pirates last season.

Next up

Friday, 7:05 p.m.: Brewers RHP Jimmy Nelson (1-2, 5.34) vs. Pirates RHP Chad Kuhl (1-2, 6.26)

