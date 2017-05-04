Scouting report for Friday, May 5: Brewers at Pirates
Updated 14 minutes ago
Pirates Gameday
vs. Brewers
7:05 p.m.
PNC Park, Pittsburgh
TV/radio: Root Sports/93.7 FM, 1480 AM, Pirates Radio Network
Probable pitchers
Pirates RHP
Chad Kuhl
(1-2, 6.26)
Brewers RHP
Jimmy Nelson
(1-2, 5.34)
Gamecast: Kuhl was cleared physically after being hit in the right knee by a line drive Sunday in Miami. … Kuhl allowed two or fewer earned runs in four of his five outings. … He allowed three combined earned runs in two career starts against the Brewers, both in 2016. … Aside from being tagged for nine runs in 1 2⁄3 innings against the Chicago Cubs on April 24, Kuhl has a 2.95 ERA this season. … Opponents are hitting .313 this season against Nelson's sinker, which he throws on 48 percent of his pitches. .. Nelson has not made it through six innings in any of his previous three starts – all Milwaukee losses – and has given up 15 earned runs in that span.
Next up
Saturday, 7:05 p.m.: Pirates RHP Gerrit Cole (1-3, 3.50) vs. Brewers RHP Matt Garza (1-0, 3.38)