Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pirates

Scouting report for Friday, May 5: Brewers at Pirates

Tribune-Review | Thursday, May 4, 2017, 6:45 p.m.
Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Chad Kuhl delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park in Boston, Thursday, April 13, 2017. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Updated 14 minutes ago

Pirates Gameday

vs. Brewers

7:05 p.m.

PNC Park, Pittsburgh

TV/radio: Root Sports/93.7 FM, 1480 AM, Pirates Radio Network

Probable pitchers

Pirates RHP

Chad Kuhl

(1-2, 6.26)

Brewers RHP

Jimmy Nelson

(1-2, 5.34)

Gamecast: Kuhl was cleared physically after being hit in the right knee by a line drive Sunday in Miami. … Kuhl allowed two or fewer earned runs in four of his five outings. … He allowed three combined earned runs in two career starts against the Brewers, both in 2016. … Aside from being tagged for nine runs in 1 23 innings against the Chicago Cubs on April 24, Kuhl has a 2.95 ERA this season. … Opponents are hitting .313 this season against Nelson's sinker, which he throws on 48 percent of his pitches. .. Nelson has not made it through six innings in any of his previous three starts – all Milwaukee losses – and has given up 15 earned runs in that span.

Next up

Saturday, 7:05 p.m.: Pirates RHP Gerrit Cole (1-3, 3.50) vs. Brewers RHP Matt Garza (1-0, 3.38)

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.