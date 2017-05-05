Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pirates

Scouting report for Saturday, May 6: Brewers at Pirates
Rob Biertempfel | Friday, May 5, 2017, 6:45 p.m.
Getty Images
The Brewers' Matt Garza pitches in the first inning against the Braves April 30, 2017 in Milwaukee, Wisc.

Updated 4 minutes ago

Pirates gameday

vs. Brewers

7:05 p.m.

PNC Park

TV/radio: Root Sports/93.7 FM, 1480 AM, Pirates Radio Network

Probable pitchers

Pirates RHP Gerrit Cole (1-3, 3.50) vs. Brewers RHP Matt Garza (1-0, 3.38)

Gamecast: Garza began the season on the 10-day DL due to a strained right groin. … In 13 career starts vs. the Pirates, Garza is 3-6 with a 4.43 ERA. … Brewers RHP Corey Knebel registered at least one strikeout in each of his first 15 appearances (14.1 IP, 19 K). He went into this series as the only reliever in the majors with at least one whiff in every outings (minimum 10 games). … Cole has dropped each of his past two decisions since beating the Cubs on April 14 at Wrigley Field. He has gotten one run of support or less in three of his six starts. Cole has yielded three earned runs in 13.0 IP at PNC Park this year. … Andrew McCutchen continues to see a lot of sliders. Per Statcast, he's batting .200 with a .305 slugging percentage against sliders, with one home run and 79 whiffs on 520 pitches. He's batting .407 on all pitches that are middle-away, but .263 on those that are up-away and .256 on down-away.

Next up

Sunday, 1:35 p.m.: Brewers RHP Zach Davies (2-2, 6.07) vs. Pirates RHP Tyler Glasnow (1-1, 6.97)

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.