Scouting report for Saturday, May 6: Brewers at Pirates
Pirates gameday
vs. Brewers
7:05 p.m.
PNC Park
TV/radio: Root Sports/93.7 FM, 1480 AM, Pirates Radio Network
Probable pitchers
Pirates RHP Gerrit Cole (1-3, 3.50) vs. Brewers RHP Matt Garza (1-0, 3.38)
Gamecast: Garza began the season on the 10-day DL due to a strained right groin. … In 13 career starts vs. the Pirates, Garza is 3-6 with a 4.43 ERA. … Brewers RHP Corey Knebel registered at least one strikeout in each of his first 15 appearances (14.1 IP, 19 K). He went into this series as the only reliever in the majors with at least one whiff in every outings (minimum 10 games). … Cole has dropped each of his past two decisions since beating the Cubs on April 14 at Wrigley Field. He has gotten one run of support or less in three of his six starts. Cole has yielded three earned runs in 13.0 IP at PNC Park this year. … Andrew McCutchen continues to see a lot of sliders. Per Statcast, he's batting .200 with a .305 slugging percentage against sliders, with one home run and 79 whiffs on 520 pitches. He's batting .407 on all pitches that are middle-away, but .263 on those that are up-away and .256 on down-away.
Next up
Sunday, 1:35 p.m.: Brewers RHP Zach Davies (2-2, 6.07) vs. Pirates RHP Tyler Glasnow (1-1, 6.97)