Scouting report for Sunday, May 7: Brewers at Pirates
Pirates gameday
vs. Brewers
1:35 p.m.
PNC Park
TV/radio: Root Sports/93.7 FM, 1480 AM, Pirates Radio Network
Probable pitchers
Pirates RHP Tyler Glasnow (1-1, 6.97) vs. Brewers RHP Zach Davies (2-2, 6.07)
Gamecast: Davies left his last start Monday vs. the Cardinals with a 4-2 lead (5.0 IP, 7 H, 2 BB, 3 K) but wound up with a no-decision. He went 0-2 with an 8.79 ERA in his first three starts. Over his past three starts, he is 2-0 with a 3.52 ERA. Davies has not turned in a quality start this season. … An MRI exam showed OF Ryan Braun has a strained flexor in his right arm, but he won't need to go on the DL. Bruan was ruled out for this series but might be able to pinch-hit by mid-week. … Glasnow recorded his first big league victory in his last start. He also went 1 for 2 with a pair of walks and three RBIs in the 12-3 win vs. the Reds. Glasnow never has faced the Brewers. … On April 21, 3B Travis Shaw hit a 458-foot homer off Cardinals ace Carlos Martinez. With an exit velocity of 113.8 mph, it was the Brewers' hardest-hit ball this season. “One of the best balls I've ever hit,” Shaw said. The Brewers acquired Shaw last December as part of the trade that sent reliever Tyler Thornburg to the Red Sox.
Next up
Monday, 10:10 p.m.: Pirates: RHP Trevor Williams (1-1, 5.40) at Dodgers: LHP Alex Wood (2-0, 3.28)