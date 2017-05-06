Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pirates

Scouting report for Sunday, May 7: Brewers at Pirates
Rob Biertempfel | Saturday, May 6, 2017, 6:42 p.m.
Getty Images
Brewers starter Zach Davies pitches against the Cardinals in the first inning May 1, 2017 in St. Louis, Mo.

Updated 4 minutes ago

Pirates gameday

vs. Brewers

1:35 p.m.

PNC Park

TV/radio: Root Sports/93.7 FM, 1480 AM, Pirates Radio Network

Probable pitchers

Pirates RHP Tyler Glasnow (1-1, 6.97) vs. Brewers RHP Zach Davies (2-2, 6.07)

Gamecast: Davies left his last start Monday vs. the Cardinals with a 4-2 lead (5.0 IP, 7 H, 2 BB, 3 K) but wound up with a no-decision. He went 0-2 with an 8.79 ERA in his first three starts. Over his past three starts, he is 2-0 with a 3.52 ERA. Davies has not turned in a quality start this season. … An MRI exam showed OF Ryan Braun has a strained flexor in his right arm, but he won't need to go on the DL. Bruan was ruled out for this series but might be able to pinch-hit by mid-week. … Glasnow recorded his first big league victory in his last start. He also went 1 for 2 with a pair of walks and three RBIs in the 12-3 win vs. the Reds. Glasnow never has faced the Brewers. … On April 21, 3B Travis Shaw hit a 458-foot homer off Cardinals ace Carlos Martinez. With an exit velocity of 113.8 mph, it was the Brewers' hardest-hit ball this season. “One of the best balls I've ever hit,” Shaw said. The Brewers acquired Shaw last December as part of the trade that sent reliever Tyler Thornburg to the Red Sox.

Next up

Monday, 10:10 p.m.: Pirates: RHP Trevor Williams (1-1, 5.40) at Dodgers: LHP Alex Wood (2-0, 3.28)

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.