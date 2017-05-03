Taillon struggles in loss to Reds

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

CINCINNATI — Jameson Taillon said he felt about as well as could be expected after his pregame bullpen session.

The results didn't reflect that.

On the day Ivan Nova was named the National League Pitcher of the Month, the teammate who spent much of April pitching just as well had his worst outing of the season. And, arguably, his young career.

Taillon was hurt by a pair of three-run homers and allowed at least one hit during each of the five innings he pitched in a 7-2 loss to the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday.

"The stuff was great tonight. That's why it's tough. You only get a handful of nights here where you feel that good and crisp and clean, and the ball is flying out of your hand," Taillon said. "So (it was poor) execution, maybe second-guessing some of my shakes and pitch selection. I just need to trust it and go with it."

While the Reds were getting to Taillon at the most opportune times — home runs with multiple men on base, reaching base three times with two strikes — the Pirates again were the opposite of clutch against the Reds.

For the fifth time in six games against Cincinnati this season, they did not have a hit with runners in scoring position.

They had plenty, particularly early. The Pirates left a combined eight men on base between the second and fourth innings, leaving the bases loaded twice.

"The difference in the game is that number at the end of the box score," manager Clint Hurdle said, in reference to 10 runners left on base.

"A couple better swings here and there," first baseman Josh Bell said of the Pirates' offense, "it could have been a different outcome."

A night after scoring a dozen runs, the Pirates provided Taillon with little support despite facing a rookie starter who entered with a 11.17 ERA in Rookie Davis. Andrew McCutchen's home run to deep left in the seventh off of Cody Reed accounted for all the Pirates' scoring.

Taillon allowed career highs in runs and earned runs, and only once had he allowed more hits than the eight Cincinnati collected.

Only three times in 23 prior major-league starts had Taillon left earlier than he did Wednesday, when it took him 84 pitches to complete five innings.

For the second day in a row, the Reds took the lead by way of a three-run homer in the first inning. This time, it was Eugenio Suarez who drove a 1-1 Taillon changeup on a line drive just over the wall in left.

The Reds' other homer against Taillon came from a far less likely source.

With two on and one out in the fourth, speedy leadoff man Billy Hamilton turned on the first pitch — a 95 mph four-seam fastball — and lined a home run just over the wall near the foul pole in right to make it 6-0.

"The fastball to Hamilton was in," Taillon said, "but I wanted it farther in, apparently."

By the time Devin Mesoraco homered off of Trevor Williams in the sixth, the game was all but out of reach — even at Great American Ballpark.

Mesoraco's homer was his first since September of 2014. Hamilton's was his first in 319 at bats. That was the third-longest active streak in the majors.

McCutchen's home run extended his streak of reaching base safely to 22 games, the longest active streak in the NL. He also has reached in 33 straight in Cincinnati dating to September 2013. Wednesday's was his 10th homer at GABP during that stretch, his 18th at this venue in all. That tied him with Aramis Ramirez for fourth most among all visiting players.

Taillon entered Wednesday having allowed two home runs in 301⁄3 innings at other ballparks this season. But his problems extended beyond the long ball. He induced just six swinging strikes among 84 pitches and none on a changeup.

It was the third consecutive outing that Taillon failed to complete six innings. Since his ERA was 0.90 three starts into the season, he's allowed 11 earned runs in 151⁄3 innings.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.