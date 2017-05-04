Nova falters as Pirates drop rain-delayed game to Reds

CINCINNATI – After a month in which he succeeded largely by inducing weak contact, Ivan Nova was finally hit hard Thursday.

Quite often, too.

In his first start as the reigning National League Pitcher of the Month, Nova was tagged for 10 hits — tied for his most in 17 starts as a Pirate –—including four for extra bases during the fourth and fifth innings that were his undoing — in a 4-2 loss to the Cincinnati Reds.

The four earned runs Nova (3-3) allowed tied the most he had permitted since being acquired in an Aug. 1 trade. The five hits he allowed in the fourth inning alone tied his personal high as a Pirate.

Nova allowed eight hits with an exit velocity of more than 96 mph after entering the game with an average exit velocity against of 86.8 mph, per Statcast — one of the best numbers among NL starters.

Nova still threw plenty of strikes (69 of 88). And he still avoided walks (he has four in 106 2/3 innings with the Pirates). Nova was also his efficient self during the other four innings he pitched (an average of 10 pitches per inning and two combined hits allowed in first, second, third and sixth innings).

But it took him an uncharacteristic 48 pitches to labor through the fourth and fifth. Joey Votto had an RBI double in each inning, and Votto scored on an Adam Duvall triple in the fifth. Votto also scored a run in the fourth on a ball that would have been a double except Duvall slid past the bag and second baseman Alen Hanson kept the tag applied to render it a single.

Among the few other comparable starts in Nova's career with the Pirates also came at Great American Ball Park. On Sept. 18, 2016, the Reds also tagged Nova for four earned runs on 10 hits — albeit in only three innings. Their five-hit inning came in the bottom of the third of a 7-4 Cincinnati victory that day.

The Pirates had three extra-base hits but only four singles. They went 1 for 6 with runners in scoring position, including pinch hitter Elias Diaz striking out to end the game, to drop to 6 for 39 during the seven-game season series with the Reds.

The Pirates got RBI doubles from Francisco Cervelli and Gift Ngoepe, the former making his return from a four-game absence because of a balky right foot and the latter making his first MLB start at shortstop. Cervelli, who went 2 for 4, looked healthy in scoring from first on Ngoepe's well-hit double.

In losing the game that was delayed about an hour by rain from its scheduled 12:35 p.m. start, the Pirates dropped three of four in the series and have lost four of five in all. They fell to 5-11 within the NL Central (they're 5-1 against all other NL teams).

The issues with the depleted bottom of the 25-man roster for the Pirates were underscored during a ninth inning in which Jose Osuna and Diaz were used as pinch hitters while representing the tying run with the game on the line.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.