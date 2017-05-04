Pirates Cervelli added to Thursday lineup

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

CINCINNATI – Francisco Cervelli promised he wouldn't be heading to the disabled list this week.

On Thursday, what would have been a fifth consecutive game missed, Cervelli made good on his promise when manager Clint Hurdle put his name into the Pirates' lineup.

“Exciting to have him back in,” Hurdle said Thursday morning from Great American Ball Park, where Cervelli made a rain-delayed return a few hours later.

Since Cervelli aggravated an injury to the bottom of his right foot Saturday, the Pirates have summoned two different catchers from the minor leagues and kept three catchers on the 25-man roster for each of the four games.

That was still the case Thursday – a scheduled day game after a night game in which the logistics of bringing a player up from the minors might prove difficult. But per Hurdle, don't expect the Pirates to carry three catchers for too long.

“I am not a fan of carrying three catchers,” Hurdle said. “This organization is not a fan of carrying three catchers. I think once we find out if Cervelli's situation can be stabilized, we'll make an according roster change.”

Head athletic trainer Todd Tomczyk said Wednesday that Cervelli's condition “is something that's… going to come up again at some point throughout the season.”

Diaz's days numbered (for now)

Cervelli's foot would suggest that, even if Elias Diaz is optioned back to Triple-A soon (as Hurdle subtly asserts will happen), that he will be back with the Pirates at some point.

Diaz tripled his major-league games started when he was in the lineup Tuesday and Wednesday against the Reds. Tuesday, Diaz earned lauds from Hurdle and Tyler Glasnow for his role in Glasnow's turnaround from disastrous first inning into what ended up a six-inning quality start.

“There's great opportunities to learn and grow. That's usually the blocking, the throwing,” Hurdle said. “The arm is visible, the strength (and) the receiving part of it.

“The last piece to come for every catcher's arsenal at this level is the game calling and the knowing of the pitchers. That's always going to be a work in progress for a young catcher. He's gotten to do that the last couple of nights.”

With backup Chris Stewart 35 years old and in the final year of his contract, Diaz is the Pirates' likely No. 2 catcher of the future.

“We like him a lot,” Hurdle said. “We like the résumé he's building. We believe he'll be a guy that will be able to catch up here and will be able to do it for some length of time.”

Not cleaning up

Gregory Polanco's ballyhooed move to the cleanup spot this season, so far, hasn't produced good run-producing stats.

With the season exactly one month and one-sixth old after Wednesday, Polanco had four RBIs.

That ranked ninth on the team, behind among others Starling Marte (suspended since April 18), David Freese (on the disabled list since April 26) and Adam Frazier (on the disabled list since April 23).

It's also just one more RBI than John Jaso (less than two-thirds the plate appearances and with a .157 average) and Tyler Glasnow (a pitcher who has five at bats this season).

“We see some length to the swing that's normally not there,” Hurdle said of Polanco, whose most recent RBI came April 23. “We'd like to see a little shorter approach to the ball. He's well aware of that. He's working on some things.”

Polanco has eight hits in his past 46 at bats (.173) and has only seven extra-base hits (no home runs) on the season.

Has Hurdle considered a change in the cleanup spot?

“So far I haven't moved him, have I?” he said. “That probably answers your question.”

“Could there be a time? I'm not going to be stubborn to a fault, either. I'm going to do what's best for the ballclub. However, you've got to let some things run its course. We're getting to the point now where we need some production out of that spot. We're all aware of that.”