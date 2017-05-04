Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pirates

Pirates Cervelli added to Thursday lineup
Chris Adamski | Thursday, May 4, 2017, 1:51 p.m.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates catcher Francisco Cervelli doubles during the sixth inning against the Yankees Saturday, April 22, 2017, at PNC Park.

Updated 40 minutes ago

CINCINNATI – Francisco Cervelli promised he wouldn't be heading to the disabled list this week.

On Thursday, what would have been a fifth consecutive game missed, Cervelli made good on his promise when manager Clint Hurdle put his name into the Pirates' lineup.

“Exciting to have him back in,” Hurdle said Thursday morning from Great American Ball Park, where Cervelli made a rain-delayed return a few hours later.

Since Cervelli aggravated an injury to the bottom of his right foot Saturday, the Pirates have summoned two different catchers from the minor leagues and kept three catchers on the 25-man roster for each of the four games.

That was still the case Thursday – a scheduled day game after a night game in which the logistics of bringing a player up from the minors might prove difficult. But per Hurdle, don't expect the Pirates to carry three catchers for too long.

“I am not a fan of carrying three catchers,” Hurdle said. “This organization is not a fan of carrying three catchers. I think once we find out if Cervelli's situation can be stabilized, we'll make an according roster change.”

Head athletic trainer Todd Tomczyk said Wednesday that Cervelli's condition “is something that's… going to come up again at some point throughout the season.”

Diaz's days numbered (for now)

Cervelli's foot would suggest that, even if Elias Diaz is optioned back to Triple-A soon (as Hurdle subtly asserts will happen), that he will be back with the Pirates at some point.

Diaz tripled his major-league games started when he was in the lineup Tuesday and Wednesday against the Reds. Tuesday, Diaz earned lauds from Hurdle and Tyler Glasnow for his role in Glasnow's turnaround from disastrous first inning into what ended up a six-inning quality start.

“There's great opportunities to learn and grow. That's usually the blocking, the throwing,” Hurdle said. “The arm is visible, the strength (and) the receiving part of it.

“The last piece to come for every catcher's arsenal at this level is the game calling and the knowing of the pitchers. That's always going to be a work in progress for a young catcher. He's gotten to do that the last couple of nights.”

With backup Chris Stewart 35 years old and in the final year of his contract, Diaz is the Pirates' likely No. 2 catcher of the future.

“We like him a lot,” Hurdle said. “We like the résumé he's building. We believe he'll be a guy that will be able to catch up here and will be able to do it for some length of time.”

Not cleaning up

Gregory Polanco's ballyhooed move to the cleanup spot this season, so far, hasn't produced good run-producing stats.

With the season exactly one month and one-sixth old after Wednesday, Polanco had four RBIs.

That ranked ninth on the team, behind among others Starling Marte (suspended since April 18), David Freese (on the disabled list since April 26) and Adam Frazier (on the disabled list since April 23).

It's also just one more RBI than John Jaso (less than two-thirds the plate appearances and with a .157 average) and Tyler Glasnow (a pitcher who has five at bats this season).

“We see some length to the swing that's normally not there,” Hurdle said of Polanco, whose most recent RBI came April 23. “We'd like to see a little shorter approach to the ball. He's well aware of that. He's working on some things.”

Polanco has eight hits in his past 46 at bats (.173) and has only seven extra-base hits (no home runs) on the season.

Has Hurdle considered a change in the cleanup spot?

“So far I haven't moved him, have I?” he said. “That probably answers your question.”

“Could there be a time? I'm not going to be stubborn to a fault, either. I'm going to do what's best for the ballclub. However, you've got to let some things run its course. We're getting to the point now where we need some production out of that spot. We're all aware of that.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.