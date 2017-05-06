Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pirates

Pirates down Brewers in 10 innings; Harrison's hit scores Ngoepe with winning run
Rob Biertempfel | Saturday, May 6, 2017, 10:18 p.m.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Gerrit Cole throws during the second inning against the Brewers Saturday, May 6, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates center fielder ANdrew McCutchen hangs his head after hitting into a double play during the sixth inning against the Brewers Saturday, May 6, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Gerrit Cole is caught in a run-down during the sixth inning against the Brewers Saturday, May 6, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates left fielder Gregory Polanco watches a home run ball hit by the Brewers' Hernan Perez fall into the bleachers during the fourth inning Saturday, May 6, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Gerrit Cole throws during the first inning against the Brewers Saturday, May 6, 2017, at PNC Park.

How many golden scoring chances could the Pirates squander Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers?

In the second inning, they failed to get a run off back-to-back doubles. In the sixth, they hit three straight singles with none out and again came up empty.

Finally, they came through in the 10th. Josh Harrison's RBI single lifted the Pirates to a 2-1 victory. It was Harrison's seventh career walkoff hit.

Gift Ngoepe began the 10th by poking a single into left field off reliever Carlos Torres. Ngoepe went to second on a wild pitch and to third on Jose Osuna's fly out to deep center.

Harrison lined the first pitch over the head of right fielder Domingo Santana to win it.

Starter Gerrit Cole wound up with no reward for working seven sublime innings. The right-hander gave up a run on two hits, walked two and struck out eight. The only blemish was Hernan Perez's solo home run in the fourth inning.

Cole's used to the lack of support. Going into the game, the Pirates were averaging 2.3 runs scored when Cole pitched, the seventh-lowest mark in the majors.

Saturday was the fifth consecutive start in which Cole has allowed two or fewer earned runs. In those games, he is 1-2 with two no-decisions.

Brewers righty Matt Garza scattered eight hits over seven innings, allowed one run and struck out four.

Although the Pirates hit consecutive doubles off Garza in the second inning, a pair of glaring baserunning blunders kept them from scoring.

With one out, Francisco Cervelli doubled off the top of the Clemente Wall — another 2 or 3 feet higher and Cervelli would have had a home run.

John Jaso followed with a liner toward the notch in left-center field. Nick Franklin and Keon Broxton gave chase, but the ball landed several feet beyond their reach.

Although both outfielders were running with their backs to the infield, Cervelli, who last week missed four games due to a sore right foot, stayed at second base instead of going halfway to third. When the ball dropped for a double, Cervelli was not able to score.

Jordy Mercer hit a sharp liner to left fielder Franklin. Cervelli tagged up, but Jaso took off for third base as if there were two outs.

Jaso was doubled off second. The Brewers completed the double play before Cervelli touched the plate.

Perez led off the fourth by launching a 1-0 fastball from Cole into the left-field bleachers.

The Pirates tied it in the bottom of the inning. Josh Bell doubled, moved to third on Andrew McCutchen's fly out and scored on Gregory Polanco's grounder.

After starting the sixth with three straight singles, the Pirates again failed to score.

The three hits loaded the bases with none out. McCutchen's weak bouncer netted a double play: Harrison was forced out at third, and Cole was tagged out by catcher Manny Pina.

Polanco shattered his bat as he hit a roller to second baseman Jonathan Villar, who dodged the spinning lumber and focused on fielding the ball for the out.

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.

