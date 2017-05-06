Pirates send Taillon to disabled list

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Pirates on Saturday put right-hander Jameson Taillon on the 10-day disabled list due to a sore groin.

The team said Taillon's discomfort is not related to the hernia surgery he had in July 2015.

Right-hander Trevor Williams will start in place of Taillon on Monday against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Righty Josh Lindblom was called up from Triple-A Indianapolis. He was active for Saturday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers.

In five games (four starts) with Indy, Lindblom went 0-2 with a 2.50 ERA and racked up 14 strikeouts in 18 innings. He left his start April 29 after being hit on the left foot by a comebacker.

Lindblom, 29, was signed as a minor league free agent Jan. 13 and was a non-roster invitee to spring training. He pitched in Korea in 2015 and '16.

