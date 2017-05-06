Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pirates

Pirates send Taillon to disabled list
Rob Biertempfel | Saturday, May 6, 2017, 7:12 p.m.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Jameson Taillon delivers during the first inning against the Reds Tuesday, April 11, 2017, at PNC Park.

Updated 4 minutes ago

The Pirates on Saturday put right-hander Jameson Taillon on the 10-day disabled list due to a sore groin.

The team said Taillon's discomfort is not related to the hernia surgery he had in July 2015.

Right-hander Trevor Williams will start in place of Taillon on Monday against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Righty Josh Lindblom was called up from Triple-A Indianapolis. He was active for Saturday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers.

In five games (four starts) with Indy, Lindblom went 0-2 with a 2.50 ERA and racked up 14 strikeouts in 18 innings. He left his start April 29 after being hit on the left foot by a comebacker.

Lindblom, 29, was signed as a minor league free agent Jan. 13 and was a non-roster invitee to spring training. He pitched in Korea in 2015 and '16.

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.