Pirates

Pirates notebook: Hughes' return to PNC Park 'a little emotional'
Rob Biertempfel | Friday, May 5, 2017, 5:57 p.m.

Updated 7 minutes ago

Jared Hughes was a bit misty eyed Friday before his first game at PNC Park as a visiting player.

“I got a little emotional walking across the Roberto Clemente bridge because of all the good memories I have in this ballpark,” Hughes said.

Hughes went to the front entrance as he did so often over the past six years when he pitched for the Pirates. After a few minutes of small talk, Hughes reminded the guard that he now pitches for the Milwaukee Brewers.

“He looked at me and said, ‘You have to go around to 24-hour security. Sorry,' ” Hughes said with a laugh. “So, I got rejected at the front entrance. But it's OK. It was a nice walk around the stadium.”

The Pirates released Hughes on March 29, the final day of spring training in Florida. He signed with the Brewers on April 2 and opened the season on their active roster.

Hughes, who signed a $2.825 million contract last winter, wasn't caught off guard when the Pirates cut him.

“I had a terrible spring training,” he admitted. “Before spring training started, (general manager) Neal Huntington said, ‘There might be a crunch at the end of spring. You make a lot of money, so we might not want you on the team.' I understood. I took it as it was, found a place (to play), kept working hard and kept doing well.”

Hughes said a few teams showed interest in signing him, but he figured the Brewers offered the best opportunity. Coming into this series, he'd made 11 appearances and posted a 3.27 ERA and a 1.82 WHIP.

“It's a special series to return to a group of people and a fan base who really supported me over the last couple of years,” Hughes said. “I'm coming back on the other side, though, so you all might not like what you see when I'm sprinting out of that bullpen and getting really intense on the mound. But it is really nice to be back.”

Planet of the aches

Manager Clint Hurdle said there were “no hiccups” with Francisco Cervelli's chronically sore right foot, so he was in the lineup Friday for the second game in a row.

Elias Diaz was still with the team, though, meaning the Pirates will carry three catchers for at least a little while longer.

“We need to give it a little bit of a time lapse to see how it plays out,” Hurdle said.

In the afternoon, David Freese (hamstring) and Adam Frazier (hamstring) did some infield agility drills and ran in the outfield. Hurdle said Frazier is “approaching” a minor league rehab stint. Freese said he “is coming along fine,” but offered no clue about his timetable.

Frazier was eligible to come off the disabled list Wednesday. Freese will be eligible to return from the DL on Saturday.

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.

