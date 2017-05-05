Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pirates

Clemente items to be auctioned at All-Star FanFest in Miami
Rob Biertempfel | Friday, May 5, 2017, 3:03 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

There was an autographed ball, two World Series rings, a couple of Gold Glove awards, and the uniform he wore during the 1960 World Series. Yet, the most eye-catching piece of Robert Clemente memorabilia on display in the PNC Park interview room on Friday afternoon was a boldly patterned suit.

We're talking wide lapels, a ziz-zag, geometic pattern, and not a stitch of natural fiber.

Clemente's son, Robert Clemente Jr., said the suit was one of the Pirates Hall of Famer's favorites.

“He was stylin' at all times,” Clemente Jr. said with a smile. “If anyone could pull it off, it would be him.”

Those items are among hundreds of personal effects from the Clemente family's collection that will be auctioned during the All-Star FanFest on July 11 in Miami.

“So many fans come to me and say, ‘I used to have your father's baseball card, but my mom threw out all of my cards. I wish I could have that back. Do you have anything of his?' ” Clemente Jr. said. “So many people want a piece of him. It's time to share.”

Clememte Jr. said the family has not yet decided how to use the proceeds from the auction.

Other items that will go on the block are:

Silver bats Clemente got for winning the National League batting titles in 1964 and 1967

A Hall of Fame induction plaque

The 1971 Dodge Charger Clemente won for being named MVP of the 1971 World Series

A Pirates road jersey from 1966, when Clemente won the NL MVP award.

Clemente's '60 World Series uniform, which is valued at $250,000 to $500,000.

Hunt Auctions, which is based near Philadelphia, will handle the sales. In 2013, more than $1.7 million was generated by a Hunt auction of 200 pieces of Bill Mazeroski's memorabilia.

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.

Clemente items to be auctioned at All-Star FanFest in Miami
Clemente World Series ring
Clemente suit
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.