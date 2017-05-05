Clemente items to be auctioned at All-Star FanFest in Miami

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

There was an autographed ball, two World Series rings, a couple of Gold Glove awards, and the uniform he wore during the 1960 World Series. Yet, the most eye-catching piece of Robert Clemente memorabilia on display in the PNC Park interview room on Friday afternoon was a boldly patterned suit.

We're talking wide lapels, a ziz-zag, geometic pattern, and not a stitch of natural fiber.

Clemente's son, Robert Clemente Jr., said the suit was one of the Pirates Hall of Famer's favorites.

“He was stylin' at all times,” Clemente Jr. said with a smile. “If anyone could pull it off, it would be him.”

Those items are among hundreds of personal effects from the Clemente family's collection that will be auctioned during the All-Star FanFest on July 11 in Miami.

“So many fans come to me and say, ‘I used to have your father's baseball card, but my mom threw out all of my cards. I wish I could have that back. Do you have anything of his?' ” Clemente Jr. said. “So many people want a piece of him. It's time to share.”

Clememte Jr. said the family has not yet decided how to use the proceeds from the auction.

Other items that will go on the block are:

Silver bats Clemente got for winning the National League batting titles in 1964 and 1967

A Hall of Fame induction plaque

The 1971 Dodge Charger Clemente won for being named MVP of the 1971 World Series

A Pirates road jersey from 1966, when Clemente won the NL MVP award.

Clemente's '60 World Series uniform, which is valued at $250,000 to $500,000.

Hunt Auctions, which is based near Philadelphia, will handle the sales. In 2013, more than $1.7 million was generated by a Hunt auction of 200 pieces of Bill Mazeroski's memorabilia.

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.