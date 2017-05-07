Pirates fail to complete sweep of Brewers

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Right-hander Tyler Glasnow turned in his best start of the season Sunday, but lethargic offense and shoddy defense sent the Pirates to a 6-2 loss against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Glasnow (1-2) worked 61⁄3 innings, gave up four runs (three earned) on six hits, walked two and struck out six. He lopped more than half a run off his ERA, lowering it to 6.33.

It was Glasnow's longest outing this year and second straight solid performance. On May 2, he gave up three runs over six innings and picked up his first big league victory against the Cincinnati Reds.

Through the first five innings, the Pirates managed to hit only four balls out of the infield against Zach Davies. The right-hander went into the game with a 6.07 ERA and a 1.85 WHIP.

With two outs in the sixth, Gregory Polanco whipped a double into the right-field corner. Jose Osuna followed with his first home run in the majors, which crashed down in the left-field bleachers.

In each of his previous five starts, Glasnow needed at least 23 pitches to get through the first inning. This time, he got through it with 10 pitches.

Glasnow tossed a 1-2-3 second inning, then got two quick outs in the third. Jonathan Villar singled, but Glasnow seemed set to escape unscathed when Eric Thames hit a fly ball to right.

John Jaso took a couple of steps in, then realized he misread it and bolted back. The ball whizzed over his head for an RBI double.

Jaso began his career as a catcher, then was forced into a designated hitter role by concussions. The Pirates converted him to a first baseman last season and this year moved him to the outfield.

With Starling Marte serving an 80-game suspension for PED use, the Pirates are carrying more catchers (three) than experienced big league outfielders (two) on their roster.

Top prospect Austin Meadows is doing a solid job in the outfield at Triple-A Indianapolis but is hitting just .189 with a .506 OPS through 24 games.

“We're seeing a young man trying to do too much,” general manager Neal Huntington said. “We're seeing a young man who's trying to get nine hits a night, maybe four hits each at-bat. When guys press, they get outside themselves. They start chasing pitches, and they start just missing pitches they normally crush. We're seeing that with him.

“He knows we have an outfield spot that's wide open, and he's trying to show us he's ready to take that spot. Unfortunately, he'll be ready when he stops trying to show us he's ready.”

Travis Shaw led off the fourth inning by jacking a two-seamer from Glasnow over the Clemente Wall. Shaw's seventh homer gave the Brewers a 2-0 lead.

The Pirates went into the game with six errors by their second baseman, which was tied with the Los Angeles Dodgers for most in the majors. Their seventh error came in the fifth inning.

With two outs and Orlando Arcia at second, Villar hit a sharp roller to the right side. Phil Gosselin booted the ball, which allowed Arcia to score.

Jesus Aguilar's pinch-hit RBI double knocked Glasnow out of the game in the seventh.

Aguilar and Thames hit a solo homers in the ninth.

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.