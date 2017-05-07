Pirates notebook: Lindblom recalled to add pitching depth

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Reliever Josh Lindblom braced himself Saturday afternoon when Triple-A Indianapolis manager Andy Barkett said he had good news and bad news.

The good news was Lindblom was called up by the Pirates.

“The bad news was for them because I wasn't going to be able to bring donuts in anymore on day games in Indy,” Lindblom said.

On his way to Victory Field, Lindblom often stops at a bakery and buys donuts for the team. Those snacks will be absent from the training table until Lindbolm is sent back to Indy.

“(The team) is devastated,” Lindblom said with a laugh. “I don't think the strength and conditioning staff is devastated, though.”

Lindblom was brought up when starter Jameson Taillon (groin) went on the 10-day disabled list.

Cole chatter

On Friday, Gerrit Cole's photo was splashed on the back page of the New York Daily News. In an accompanying story, columnist John Harper speculated the Yankees could bid for Cole at the July 31 trade deadline.

Harper's opinion piece created a stir on social media, especially among some who mistakenly jumped to the conclusion that Pirates general manager Neal Huntington is on the verge of dealing his top pitcher.

“I haven't seen it,” Huntington said. “So I don't care.”

Cash for trades

The Pirates' depth has been challenged over the past few weeks with four players on the disabled list, Starling Marte serving an 80-game suspension for PED use and Jung Ho Kang still stuck in Korea after a DUI conviction.

Marte (who was set to make $5 million this year) and Kang ($2.75 million) are not paid while they are on the restricted list. The Pirates also saved about $2 million when Jared Hughes was released at the end of spring training.

Huntington said he “essentially spent to budget in the offseason,” but the cash freed up in recent weeks could be used to acquire help when the trade market heats up.

“That money is available for us, if the opportunity comes available to spend it,” Huntington said.

Planet of the aches

Andrew McCutchen was given a scheduled day off Sunday, but Josh Harrison was out of the lineup because of what manager Clint Hurdle called “a throbbing foot.” Harrison fouled a pitch off his foot Friday. ... Adam Frazier (hamstring) ran the bases and likely will begin a rehab assignment in the minors within the next few days. ... David Freese (hamstring) will try running the bases later this week. Freese will accompany the Pirates this week on their road trip to Los Angeles and Phoenix. ... Double-A Altoona outfielder Michael Suchy went on the disabled list (broken left hamate). He was a fifth-round pick in 2014.

Next man up: Williams

Right-hander Trevor Williams will start Monday in place of Taillon. Hurdle said neither RHP Drew Hutchison (0-1, 5.00 ERA in five starts for Triple-A Indianapolis) nor LHP Steven Brault (0-3, 3.52 in six starts) was an option to replace Taillon.

“Williams is our sixth depth starter,” Hurdle said. “Hutchison needs to continue to pitch (at Indy). Brault is in a place we thought he was at last year when we called him up. He's getting better. We believe this our best option and opportunity right now. Williams is ahead of Brault and Hutchison right now. Those guys will stay in line and continue to pitch.”

Hurdle said Williams' target pitch count is 80.

“We told him to hunt out, and we'll see how far that takes him,” Hurdle said.

Williams threw a short side session Saturday to get ready. He last pitched on May 3, which, coincidentally, was Taillon's last start.

A California native, Williams has been to Dodger Stadium before, but he never has pitched there.

“On paper, it's two hours from my place in San Diego to get to L.A., but it could be two hours one day and six hours the next,” Williams said. “It's a pain.”

Before he knew he would make a spot start, Williams planned for his family to make the drive down I-405 for Monday's game.

“So, that worked out nice,” he said.

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.