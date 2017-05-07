Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pirates

Pirates notebook: Lindblom recalled to add pitching depth
Rob Biertempfel | Sunday, May 7, 2017, 5:48 p.m.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates reliever Josh Lindblom talks with Wade LeBlanc before a game against the Brewers Sunday, May 7, 2017, at PNC Park.

Updated 3 minutes ago

Reliever Josh Lindblom braced himself Saturday afternoon when Triple-A Indianapolis manager Andy Barkett said he had good news and bad news.

The good news was Lindblom was called up by the Pirates.

“The bad news was for them because I wasn't going to be able to bring donuts in anymore on day games in Indy,” Lindblom said.

On his way to Victory Field, Lindblom often stops at a bakery and buys donuts for the team. Those snacks will be absent from the training table until Lindbolm is sent back to Indy.

“(The team) is devastated,” Lindblom said with a laugh. “I don't think the strength and conditioning staff is devastated, though.”

Lindblom was brought up when starter Jameson Taillon (groin) went on the 10-day disabled list.

Cole chatter

On Friday, Gerrit Cole's photo was splashed on the back page of the New York Daily News. In an accompanying story, columnist John Harper speculated the Yankees could bid for Cole at the July 31 trade deadline.

Harper's opinion piece created a stir on social media, especially among some who mistakenly jumped to the conclusion that Pirates general manager Neal Huntington is on the verge of dealing his top pitcher.

“I haven't seen it,” Huntington said. “So I don't care.”

Cash for trades

The Pirates' depth has been challenged over the past few weeks with four players on the disabled list, Starling Marte serving an 80-game suspension for PED use and Jung Ho Kang still stuck in Korea after a DUI conviction.

Marte (who was set to make $5 million this year) and Kang ($2.75 million) are not paid while they are on the restricted list. The Pirates also saved about $2 million when Jared Hughes was released at the end of spring training.

Huntington said he “essentially spent to budget in the offseason,” but the cash freed up in recent weeks could be used to acquire help when the trade market heats up.

“That money is available for us, if the opportunity comes available to spend it,” Huntington said.

Planet of the aches

Andrew McCutchen was given a scheduled day off Sunday, but Josh Harrison was out of the lineup because of what manager Clint Hurdle called “a throbbing foot.” Harrison fouled a pitch off his foot Friday. ... Adam Frazier (hamstring) ran the bases and likely will begin a rehab assignment in the minors within the next few days. ... David Freese (hamstring) will try running the bases later this week. Freese will accompany the Pirates this week on their road trip to Los Angeles and Phoenix. ... Double-A Altoona outfielder Michael Suchy went on the disabled list (broken left hamate). He was a fifth-round pick in 2014.

Next man up: Williams

Right-hander Trevor Williams will start Monday in place of Taillon. Hurdle said neither RHP Drew Hutchison (0-1, 5.00 ERA in five starts for Triple-A Indianapolis) nor LHP Steven Brault (0-3, 3.52 in six starts) was an option to replace Taillon.

“Williams is our sixth depth starter,” Hurdle said. “Hutchison needs to continue to pitch (at Indy). Brault is in a place we thought he was at last year when we called him up. He's getting better. We believe this our best option and opportunity right now. Williams is ahead of Brault and Hutchison right now. Those guys will stay in line and continue to pitch.”

Hurdle said Williams' target pitch count is 80.

“We told him to hunt out, and we'll see how far that takes him,” Hurdle said.

Williams threw a short side session Saturday to get ready. He last pitched on May 3, which, coincidentally, was Taillon's last start.

A California native, Williams has been to Dodger Stadium before, but he never has pitched there.

“On paper, it's two hours from my place in San Diego to get to L.A., but it could be two hours one day and six hours the next,” Williams said. “It's a pain.”

Before he knew he would make a spot start, Williams planned for his family to make the drive down I-405 for Monday's game.

“So, that worked out nice,” he said.

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.