Pirates

Big first inning against Williams powers Dodgers past Pirates

Glenn Rabney | Tuesday, May 9, 2017, 1:30 a.m.
The Dodgers' Yasiel Puig hits a solo home run off Pirates starter Trevor Williams in the first inning Monday, May 8, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Getty Images
The Dodgers' Chris Taylor celebrates his grand slam against the Pirates in the first inning Monday, May 8, 2017.
Getty Images
Pirates catcher Francisco Cervelli reacts to his strikeout to home plate umpire Tony Randazzo during the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers on May 8, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Pirates shortstop Jordy Mercer fields a ball hit for single by the Dodgers' Joc Pederson during the third inning Monday, May 8, 2017, in Los Angeles.

Updated 14 minutes ago

LOS ANGELES — Trevor Williams' first start for the Pirates this season didn't start out the way he hoped.

The Dodgers' Andrew Toles led off the game by hitting a slow roller up the first-base line, and just as it appeard to be trickling foul, Williams tried to make a play on it, giving Toles a single. Corey Segar followed with another slow roller, this time toward the mound, where Williams pounced on it but flipped it too high for first baseman Josh Bell.

After retiring Justin Tuner, Williams walked Cody Bellinger to load the bases. Joc Pederson brought home the first run with a single, then back-up infielder Chris Taylor took Williams deep to left field for a grand slam. Just like that, the Pirates were down 5-0 and still needed to get two more outs in the first inning.

The night didn't get any better for the Pirates as the Dodgers rolled to a 12-1 victory.

Yasiel Puig also tagged Williams for home run in the first inning to make the score 6-0.

Williams was able to avoid more damage in the second, but in the third, singles by Pederson and Taylor and a double by Puig plated two more runs. Williams got out of the inning, but his evening was finished. He allowed seven hits, eight runs — six of them earned — and a walk over three innings.

The Pirates, meanwhile, thought they would be lucky to not see three-time Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw during this series. But left-hander Alex Wood look like a worse option.

Wood struck out 11 over five innings and held Pittsburgh to two hits and no runs. Dodgers pitchers would pile up 17 strikeouts on the night.

Josh Lindblom took over in the fourth for Williams and quickly gave up two more runs. By the time the Pirates finally pushed a run across the plate in the top of the sixth, it was 10-1.

Lindblom at least helped to save the bullpen, pitching four innings before turning the game over to Daniel Hudson to get the last three outs. In a game such as this, manager Clint Hurdle will take whatever positives he can get.

Before the game, Hurdle said he doesn't plan on having auditions for the open spot in the rotation.

“We're going to put Trevor Williams in the spot and see what he can make of it,” Hurdle said.

Glenn Rabney is a freelance writer.

