Pirates' Taillon treated for testicular cancer

Pirates pitcher Jameson Taillon has been treated for testicular cancer, the team announced Monday.

After alerting the Pirates medical staff of an abnormality, Taillon consulted with Dr. John C. Lyne over the weekend, and Lyne performed surgery Monday morning at Allegheny General Hospital.

The recommended treatment plan is pending further testing, according to a release by the Pirates.

“Jameson has again proven to us what a strong person he is by the way in which he has reacted to this development. We are appreciate of Dr. Lyne and the staff at Allegheny General Hospital for their invaluable expertise and efforts in caring for Jameson,” Pirates general manager Neal Huntington said in a statement.

“We have told Jameson that our only priority is his health and well-being. His teammates, our coaches, baseball staff and entire organization will support him in his recovery in every possible way and we will keep him in our thoughts and prayers.”

In six starts this season Taillon is 2-1 with a 3.31 ERA. He has allowed 34 hits and 13 earned runs with 30 strikeouts and 13 walks in 35 1⁄ 3 innings.

Taillon, 25, who complained of groin discomfort over the weekend and was placed on the 10-day disabled list, posted on Twitter: “When I was a kid, I spent countless numbers of hours dreaming of being a Major League pitcher. Always determined (borderline obsessed) with working hard to make it, I never doubted myself. However, as a naive little guy, I never realized that each person has a different path and journey along their way to accomplishing their goals. Tommy John Surgery, Sports Hernia Surgery, a 105 mph line drive off of my hard head, and this most recent discovery are just a few of the stops along the way. They have all just added fuel to my burning fire, and inspired me to become even better. I vowed to use every setback as an opportunity for growth. Today I lost a piece of my “manhood.” But, today I'm feeling like more of a man than I ever have. My journey hasn't been the smoothest. But it is my journey, and I wouldn't change it for anything. Thank you to my family, girlfriend, teammates, doctors, Pirates fans, and the entire Pirates organization for the support.”